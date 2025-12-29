Cotton Faces Pressure into the Close

Cotton futures slipped lower into the close, with contracts posting losses of 10 to 15 points on the day. Crude oil futures were $1.09 per barrel higher at $57.83. The US dollar index was steady at $97.700.

The December 26 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 9,181 bales at an average price of 60.31 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on Wednesday at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/26 with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb on Monday morning after being delayed due to the holiday last week, up just 3 points from the week prior. The LDP rate is now 1.98 cents.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.35, down 14 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.63, down 15 points,