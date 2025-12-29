Barchart.com
Cotton Faces Pressure into the Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton futures slipped lower into the close, with contracts posting losses of 10 to 15 points on the day. Crude oil futures were $1.09 per barrel higher at $57.83. The US dollar index was steady at $97.700.

The December 26 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 9,181 bales at an average price of 60.31 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on Wednesday at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/26 with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb on Monday morning after being delayed due to the holiday last week, up just 3 points from the week prior. The LDP rate is now 1.98 cents.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.35, down 14 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.63, down 15 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.84, down 11 points


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.63s -0.15 -0.23%
Cotton #2
CTH26 64.35s -0.14 -0.22%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

