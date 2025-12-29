Hogs Post Steady Trade on Monday

Lean hog futures saw mixed Monday action with nearby contracts within a dime of unchanged. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 13 cents on December 24 at $83.84.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was back down $1.75 at $95.96 per cwt. The butt was the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 444,000 head. That was 52,000 head below last week and down 41,060 head from the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $84.475, down $0.050,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $89.400, down $0.075