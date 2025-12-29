Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nat-Gas Prices Soar as US Temps Plunge

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Frost on leaves and sticks by Natalia Garidueva via iStock
Frost on leaves and sticks by Natalia Garidueva via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

January Nymex natural gas (NGF26) on Monday closed up +0.321 (+7.35%),

January nat-gas on Monday rallied sharply to a 3-week high on the outlook for colder US temperatures, which are expected to boost heating demand for nat-gas.  Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said that colder-than-normal temperatures are expected across the Northeast for January 3-7.  

Nat-gas prices remained sharply higher after weekly storage figures from the EIA showed nat-gas inventories fell -166 bcf for the week ended December 19, a larger decline than the five-year average of -110 bcf for the week.

Higher US nat-gas production is bearish for prices.  The EIA on December 9 raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production to 107.74 bcf/day from its November estimate of 107.70 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Monday was 113.7 bcf/day (+6.9% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Monday was 103.8 bcf/day (+34.1% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Monday were 19.8 bcf/day (+5.3% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported on December 10 that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended December 6 rose +2.3% y/y to 85,330 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending December 6 rose +2.84% y/y to 4,291,665 GWh.

Monday's weekly EIA report, delayed from last Thursday, was slightly supportive for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended December 19 fell by -166 bcf, a smaller draw than the market consensus of -169 bcf but larger than the 5-year weekly average draw of -110 bcf.  As of December 19, nat-gas inventories were down -3.3% y/y and were -0.7% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies.  As of December 27, gas storage in Europe was 64% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 75% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Tuesday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending December 26 remained unchanged at 127, just below the 2.25-year high of 130 set on November 28.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGG26 3.941 +0.064 +1.65%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot