Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

MicroStrategy Was the Worst Performing Nasdaq-100 Stock in 2025. Should You Buy the Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock

MicroStrategy (MSTR) has been in a relentless downtrend in the back half of 2025 amid a broader “crypto winter” that saw Bitcoin (BTCUSD) crash from a high of $124,000 to a low of about $84,000 only. 

MSTR is set to finish 2025 as the worst-performing Nasdaq-100 ($IUXX) name, with an enterprise net asset value (mNAV) – a key valuation metric – that appears right at the cusp of turning negative. 

As macro uncertainty and bubble concerns keep BTC under pressure, MicroStrategy stock remains down about 65% versus its year-to-date high in mid-July. 

www.barchart.com

Is It Worth Buying MicroStrategy Stock at Current Levels?

For long-term investors, the massive selloff in MSTR stock this year may be a buying opportunity for one simple reason: Its valuation is tied to the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap. 

And experts like Jeff Kilburg – founder and chief executive of KKM Financial – continue to assert that Bitcoin “will go back over $100K” in the near term. 

Speaking recently with CNBC, Kilburg cited “so many new organic buyers” for his bullish call on Bitcoin. 

If the “digital gold” does indeed resume its upward trajectory in 2026, MicroStrategy will recover significantly given it’s the world’s largest corporate holder of BTC. 

Options Data Suggests Near-Term Upside in MSTR Shares

Kilburg sees the ongoing weakness in Bitcoin as “normal,” adding the cryptocurrency has a history of coming back stronger after a pullback. 

While MicroStrategy shares are currently trading below their major moving averages (MAs), their 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is now flashing signs of a near-term rebound.   

Moreover, the Federal Reserve is broadly expected to lower interest rates further in 2026, boosting investors’ risk appetite that may indirectly benefit MSTR. 

According to Barchart, options contracts expiring March 20 signal a potential 23.1% move in either direction, reinforcing that MicroStrategy could be trading near $200 within the next three months.

Wall Street Remains Bullish as Ever on MicroStrategy

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street hasn’t thrown in the towel on MSTR shares. 

The consensus rating on MicroStrategy stock remains at “Strong Buy” with a mean target of about $490 indicating potential upside of more than 200% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 156.19 -2.62 -1.65%
Strategy Inc
^BTCUSD 87,324.71 -145.04 -0.17%
Bitcoin - USD
$IUXX 25,497.34 -147.05 -0.57%
Nasdaq 100 Index

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot