MicroStrategy Was the Worst Performing Nasdaq-100 Stock in 2025. Should You Buy the Dip?

MicroStrategy (MSTR) has been in a relentless downtrend in the back half of 2025 amid a broader “crypto winter” that saw Bitcoin (BTCUSD) crash from a high of $124,000 to a low of about $84,000 only.

MSTR is set to finish 2025 as the worst-performing Nasdaq-100 ($IUXX) name, with an enterprise net asset value (mNAV) – a key valuation metric – that appears right at the cusp of turning negative.

As macro uncertainty and bubble concerns keep BTC under pressure, MicroStrategy stock remains down about 65% versus its year-to-date high in mid-July.

Is It Worth Buying MicroStrategy Stock at Current Levels?

For long-term investors, the massive selloff in MSTR stock this year may be a buying opportunity for one simple reason: Its valuation is tied to the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

And experts like Jeff Kilburg – founder and chief executive of KKM Financial – continue to assert that Bitcoin “will go back over $100K” in the near term.

Speaking recently with CNBC , Kilburg cited “so many new organic buyers” for his bullish call on Bitcoin.

If the “digital gold” does indeed resume its upward trajectory in 2026, MicroStrategy will recover significantly given it’s the world’s largest corporate holder of BTC.

Options Data Suggests Near-Term Upside in MSTR Shares

Kilburg sees the ongoing weakness in Bitcoin as “normal,” adding the cryptocurrency has a history of coming back stronger after a pullback.

While MicroStrategy shares are currently trading below their major moving averages (MAs), their 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is now flashing signs of a near-term rebound.

Moreover, the Federal Reserve is broadly expected to lower interest rates further in 2026, boosting investors’ risk appetite that may indirectly benefit MSTR.

According to Barchart, options contracts expiring March 20 signal a potential 23.1% move in either direction, reinforcing that MicroStrategy could be trading near $200 within the next three months.

Wall Street Remains Bullish as Ever on MicroStrategy

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street hasn’t thrown in the towel on MSTR shares.