Should You Buy FJET Stock After the Starfighters Space IPO?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

A close-up of the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter by Emine Kamaci via Shutterstock
Starfighters Space (FJET) stock has been in a massive uptrend since its initial public offering (IPO) on Dec. 18. 

On Monday, FJET closed handily above $31 versus the issue price of $3.59 only, indicating solid demand for legitimate space IPOs. 

Still, Starfighters Space shares remain an exciting opportunity, offering retail investors early access to a credible aerospace firm. 

What Makes FJET Stock a Buy Heading Into 2026

FJET operates the world’s only commercial Mach 2-capable fleet of Lockheed F-104 Starfighters directly from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, distinguishing itself from conceptual space ventures

The company’s successful completion of a $40 million Regulation A+ raise demonstrates its ability to attract capital, further strengthening investor confidence. 

In 2026, billionaire Elon Musk’s aerospace giant, SpaceX, is expected to go public at a $1.5 trillion valuation, fundamentally altering how investors assess the orbital economy’s long-term potential. 

Plus, a recent executive order from President Donald Trump outlining plans of a permanent U.S. lunar base is already boosting sentiment. 

Together, these tailwinds could create a massive sector-wide repricing, driving FJET shares higher over the next 12 months. 

What Else Could Drive FJET Shares Higher Next Year

Historically, legitimate space IPOs have experienced explosive initial moves, with AIRO (AIRO), Karman (KRMN), Firefly (FLY), and Voyager (VOYG) all seeing sharp post-listing rallies. 

Moreover, the space industry’s transformation is directing capital away from speculative pre-sales names toward proven operators with established track records – which favors FJET’s operational status. 

According to McKinsey, the sector is expected to more than double in valuation to roughly $1.80 trillion over the next ten years. 

And the development of a hypersonic air-launch platform for microsatellite deployment positions Starfighters Space stock strategically within this fast-growing space infrastructure market. 

All in all, the firm’s unique operational capabilities from Kennedy Space Center provide material competitive advantages and barriers to entry that few competitors can replicate.  

Investing in Starfighters Space Isn’t Free From Risk

While the long-term sure appears attractive, investors should remain wary of the inherent volatility associated with investing in early stage aerospace companies. 

It is, therefore, important to evaluate your individual risk tolerance before initiating a position in FJET stock at current levels. 

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FLY 26.46 -2.14 -7.48%
Firefly Aerospace Inc
FJET 12.94 -18.56 -58.92%
Starfighters Space Inc
AIRO 9.20 +0.10 +1.10%
Airo Group Holdings Inc
KRMN 79.98 +1.11 +1.41%
Karman Holdings Inc
VOYG 28.41 +0.05 +0.18%
Voyager Technologies Inc Cl A

