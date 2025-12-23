How Much Higher Will Cattle Prices Go?

February live cattle (LEG26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for February live cattle futures that prices Monday hit a nearly two-month high and prices are trending up. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, a bullish USDA cattle-on-feed report last Friday again showed cattle in U.S. feedlots at historic low levels. Meantime, consumer demand for beef at the meat counter remains solid. Tight supplies and strong demand create strong bull markets.

A move in February live cattle futures above chart resistance at Monday’s high of $232.325 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $250.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $224.00.

