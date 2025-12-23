Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Much Higher Will Cattle Prices Go?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

February live cattle (LEG26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for February live cattle futures that prices Monday hit a nearly two-month high and prices are trending up. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, a bullish USDA cattle-on-feed report last Friday again showed cattle in U.S. feedlots at historic low levels. Meantime, consumer demand for beef at the meat counter remains solid. Tight supplies and strong demand create strong bull markets.

A move in February live cattle futures above chart resistance at Monday’s high of $232.325 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $250.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $224.00.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEG26 230.175 -1.250 -0.54%
Live Cattle

Most Popular News

amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock 1
‘Top Pick’ Amazon Had a Dismal Year: What’s AMZN Stock’s Forecast for 2026?
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 2
The Case for Nvidia Stock Hitting $275 in 2026
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 3
Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Down But Not Out - Worth Buying PANW Here?
Lululemon Athletica inc_ leggings by- Sorbis via Shutterstock 4
This Michael Burry Stock Spiked on a $1B Activist Stake. How Our Top Analyst Found the Trade Early.
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Extend Tech-Led Rally, U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot