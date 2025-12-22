Cattle Posts Monday Gains

Live cattle futures saw higher action on Monday, with contracts 32 cents to $1.07 in the green. Cash trade was softer last week at $228-229 across the country and $356-358 dressed. Feeder cattle futures closed the Monday with contracts 90 cents to $1.40 higher.

Export Sales data showed 11,403 MT of beef sold in the week ending on 12/4, well above the week prior. Export Shipments were 11,673 MT in that week.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $12.18. Choice boxes were up $1.24 to $362.87, while Select was $4.67 higher at $350.69. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 121,000 head for Monday. That was 11,000 head above last Monday and 1,604 head larger than the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $230.725, up $0.325,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $231.425, up $0.625,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $231.075, up $1.075,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $346.500, up $0.900,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $340.500, up $1.100,