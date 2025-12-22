As Trump Bets on American Space Superiority, Should You Buy Intuitive Machines Stock?

A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) shares jumped nearly 38% on Friday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at ensuring America’s “superiority” in space exploration and defense.

Trump wants the U.S. to start returning astronauts to the moon by 2028 and set up a permanent lunar outpost by the end of this decade, two ambitious goals that fit squarely with LUNR’s core business model.

Despite Friday’s surge, Intuitive Machines stock is down roughly 35% versus its year-to-date high.

Does Trump’s New Mandate Warrant Buying LUNR Stock?

Earlier last week, the U.S. Senate named Jared Isaacman – a former SpaceX astronaut – as NASA administrator, signaling a commercial-first approach.

This may benefit specialized contractors with proven lunar capabilities like Intuitive Machines. Trump’s lunar and defense goals align with its expertise in moon landers and space infrastructure.

Government-backed missions create long-term demand for LUNR’s services, boosting the overall revenue visibility and investor confidence over time.

In short, the aforementioned executive order signals policy support, positioning Intuitive Machines as a prime beneficiary of America’s renewed space race.

That’s what helped LUNR shares soar to a 9-month high on Friday.

KeyBanc Sees Massive Upside in Intuitive Machines Shares

KeyBanc analysts believe Intuitive Machines shares are worth owning on Trump’s new mandate.

On Friday, the investment firm initiated coverage on LUNR with an “Overweight” rating and a $20 price target indicating potential upside of another 34% from current levels.

KeyBanc cited the company’s pro-forma backlog of nearly $1 billion and an attractive valuation for its constructive view.

Intuitive Machines announced plans of acquiring Lanteris last month, which equips it with satellite manufacturing capabilities and opens new avenues for it to grow in the data and defense market.

That, according to KeyBanc analysts, is another exciting reason to own LUNR stock heading into 2026.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Intuitive Machines?

KeyBanc isn’t the only firm recommending owning LUNR shares for the long term. The consensus rating on them also currently sits at “ Strong Buy .”

According to Wall Street analysts, Intuitive Machines is a leader in Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV), with a scalable lunar-services opportunity ahead.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.