The Sweet Case for Buying Sugar Futures in 2026

March sugar (SBH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March sugar futures that prices have been trading sideways and choppy at lower levels for nearly the past two months. This is likely “basing” action that will kick off a price uptrend at some point soon.

Fundamentally, sugar prices are rising due to supply constraints, including droughts in India and Thailand, stronger global demand and global tariffs that are also crimping global sugar supplies being brought to market.

A move in the March sugar futures above chart resistance at 15.29 cents would give the bulls fresh power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 17.50 cents or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at the December low of 14.38 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

