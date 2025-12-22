Barchart.com
The Sweet Case for Buying Sugar Futures in 2026

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Many sugar cubes in pile by Pasja1000 via Pixabay
March sugar (SBH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March sugar futures that prices have been trading sideways and choppy at lower levels for nearly the past two months. This is likely “basing” action that will kick off a price uptrend at some point soon.

Fundamentally, sugar prices are rising due to supply constraints, including droughts in India and Thailand, stronger global demand and global tariffs that are also crimping global sugar supplies being brought to market.

A move in the March sugar futures above chart resistance at 15.29 cents would give the bulls fresh power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 17.50 cents or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at the December low of 14.38 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SBH26 15.05 +0.23 +1.55%
Sugar #11

Reserve Your Spot