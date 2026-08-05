Alibaba Qwen Update Sends Clear Signal on AI Chip Resilience

Alibaba (BABA) recently gave investors a fresh reason to rethink how they view the company. For more than a year, the Chinese tech giant has poured billions into artificial intelligence (AI), betting that owning the full technology stack — from chips to the cloud and apps — would pay off eventually.

That bet is now showing notable results. Two separate developments this summer point to the same conclusion: Alibaba's AI ambitions are moving from a spending story to a revenue and credibility story.

Alibaba's Cloud Business Is Massive

During its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings call on May 13, Alibaba noted that external revenue growth accelerated to 40% for the Cloud Intelligence Group. Including Q4, AI-related product revenue has now reportedly grown at a triple-digit pace for 11-straight quarters, making up 30% of the cloud unit's external revenue.

CEO Eddie Wu told analysts that Alibaba expects AI product revenue to cross the 50% mark within a year, making it the main driver of cloud growth. Wu also pointed to the company's proprietary T-Head chips, saying that more than 60% of their capacity already serves outside customers in internet, finance, and self-driving.

In an environment where advanced chips are scarce and export controls can shift overnight, having in-house chip supply gives Alibaba a level of control that many competitors do not have.

Qwen3.8 Max Puts Alibaba in Rare Company

That chip advantage is now colliding with a model release that has turned heads across the industry. According to Bloomberg, Alibaba has unveiled its largest-ever AI model called Qwen3.8 Max, built on 2.4 trillion parameters.

The model reportedly outperforms Moonshot AI's recently released Kimi K3 on several benchmarks and delivers results comparable to — and sometimes better than — Anthropic's Fable 5, a model that briefly faced U.S. export restrictions in June.

The release follows a string of rapid moves from Chinese AI developers. DeepSeek recently expanded access to its V4 Flash model, while ByteDance and MiniMax both launched new video-generation tools within days of each other.

Union Bancaire Privée Managing Director Vey-Sern Ling told Bloomberg that investors tend to underestimate Chinese AI models because of chip restrictions, but the performance gap with U.S. leaders is closing fast.

BABA stock rose more than 4% following the news, with Alibaba now valued at a market capitalization of $309 billion. The company plans to release Qwen3.8 Max's weights for public download next week, giving developers access to the technology themselves.

Just weeks ago, Alibaba landed a different kind of win. Apple (AAPL) has reportedly secured approval to launch Apple Intelligence in China following regulatory delays, with Alibaba's Qwen model expected to support it. The Apple partnership is one of the strongest endorsements any AI company could receive, since it places Alibaba's models on hundreds of millions of devices in one of the world's largest smartphone markets.

What's Next for Alibaba Stock?

Alibaba is spending heavily on AI, allowing it to build and ship top AI models. It is also deploying its own chips at scale, and now landing distribution deals that put its technology in front of enormous consumer and enterprise audiences.

Out of the 26 analysts covering BABA stock, 21 recommend a “Strong Buy” rating, one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and four recommend a “Hold” rating. The average price target of $182.55 represents potential upside of 42% from current levels.

Alibaba CFO Toby Xu told analysts on the May earnings call that the company's net cash position stood at roughly $59 billion when excluding long-term debt, giving it room to keep investing aggressively over the next few years. Combined with the Qwen3.8 Max benchmarks and the reported Apple partnership, that balance-sheet strength suggests Alibaba's AI strategy is shifting from a cost center into something closer to a competitive moat.

For investors watching the broader AI race between the U.S. and China, Alibaba's latest moves offer a fairly direct answer: The gap may be smaller — and closing faster — than many assumed.