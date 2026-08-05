Founder Jeff Bezos Is Getting Ready to Sell Another 15 Million Shares of Amazon Stock

For decades, Amazon.com (AMZN) has been woven into everyday life. From delivering everything people need with a few clicks to powering businesses through Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company has grown into one of the world’s most influential technology giants. Lately, however, Amazon has been making headlines.

Just last week, investors had plenty to cheer about. Amazon reported a blockbuster second-quarter earnings report, with AWS revenue growth making its fastest pace since 2021 – as artificial intelligence (AI) demand continued to accelerate. The strong results, combined with a wave of bullish analyst price-target upgrades, sent Amazon's shares sharply higher and briefly pushed the company’s market value above the $3 trillion mark for the first time.

But Wall Street can change its mood in a hurry.

The excitement cooled on Aug. 4, when AMZN stock edged lower after founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos disclosed plans to unload 15 million Amazon shares, worth roughly $4.07 billion. The timing caught investors’ attention because the filing arrived just as Amazon was riding one of its strongest rallies in years, prompting some traders to lock in profits and raising fresh questions about whether the stock’s near-term gains had run a little too far.

These transactions are typically carried out under pre-arranged SEC Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, meaning they are not necessarily a reflection of management’s confidence in the business.

To be fair, this is not an entirely new story. Bezos has sold several large blocks of Amazon stock over the past year, with reports suggesting he plans to sell around $1 billion worth of shares annually to help fund Blue Origin and other ventures. He has also donated portions of his Amazon holdings to nonprofit organizations.

Even so, markets often react first and ask questions later. A sale of 15 million shares adds meaningful supply to the market, and large insider sales, especially when a stock is trading near record highs, can temporarily weigh on sentiment.

So, should investors view Bezos’ latest multibillion-dollar stock sale as a warning sign, or is it simply another routine transaction that does not change Amazon’s long-term investment story?

About Amazon Stock

Amazon has evolved from its origins as an online bookstore into a technology leader, firmly positioned at the center of U.S. e-commerce and the broader digital economy. With a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, its scale and reach extend far beyond retail, reflecting a diversified and deeply integrated business model.

Through AWS, the company provides critical infrastructure that powers a significant portion of the internet, while also maintaining a growing presence in streaming, smart devices, advertising, healthcare, and AI. Amazon is also designing its own chips, positioning itself deeper inside the AI infrastructure stack.

For a company the size of Amazon, the long-term chart still tells the story of a business that has consistently created enormous shareholder value. Over the past 20 years, AMZN stock has delivered a staggering 17,897% return, while investors who have held it for the last decade have seen gains of roughly 621.4%. Even more recently, the momentum has remained intact, with the stock soaring 100.4% over the past three years as Amazon continued expanding its leadership in e-commerce, cloud computing, and AI.

Amazon’s shares have climbed 27.4% over the last 52 weeks, recently hitting an all-time high of $287.20 on Aug. 3 after the company posted a blockbuster second-quarter earnings report. Strong AWS growth, upbeat AI commentary, and a wave of higher analyst price targets helped fuel the rally.

Of course, it has not been a straight line higher. Following its Q4 results in February, AMZN fell for six consecutive trading sessions after management unveiled plans to invest nearly $200 billion in AI, cloud infrastructure, robotics, and data centers. While investors appreciated the long-term vision, many worried that such aggressive spending could weigh on margins and free cash flow in the near term. More recently, the stock has given back a small portion of its gains after news broke that founder Jeff Bezos plans to sell Amazon’s shares.

Technically, the chart still looks steady despite the recent pullback. The 14-day RSI has eased to 63.25, cooling from near-overbought levels while remaining in bullish territory, suggesting momentum is moderating rather than reversing.

From a valuation standpoint, Amazon is not exactly cheap. The stock trades at about 22.71 times forward adjusted price-to-earnings and 3.62 times forward sales, both above sector averages. But with AI demand ramping up, AWS continuing to deliver strong growth, custom chips gaining traction, and analysts turning even more bullish, that premium looks earned – not overpriced.

A Closer Look at Amazon’s Q2 Report

The web services provider delivered a strong second-quarter performance on July 30, generating net sales of $200.6 billion, up 20% year-over-year (YOY), comfortably beating Wall Street’s expectations. The results highlighted steady demand across Amazon’s businesses, while its cloud computing division continued to benefit from the rapid adoption of AI technologies.

The biggest driver of the quarter was AWS, which once again stole the spotlight. AWS generated $42.2 billion in revenue, up 36.7% annually, marking its fastest growth in roughly 18 quarters. The surge reflects growing enterprise demand for AI infrastructure as businesses continue building and deploying generative AI applications. AWS also maintained its position as the world’s largest cloud infrastructure provider with an estimated 30% global market share. Amazon said both its AWS AI business and custom chip portfolio have now surpassed a $25 billion annualized revenue run rate, with each growing at triple-digit annual rates.

Growth was not limited to AWS. Amazon’s advertising business continued to perform exceptionally well, as brands increasingly turned to the company’s vast retail ecosystem to reach consumers. Advertising services revenue climbed 26% YOY to $19.8 billion. Subscription services, which include Prime memberships, rose 12% to $13.7 billion. Meanwhile, online store sales increased 15% to $70.4 billion, while physical store revenue grew 4% to $5.8 billion, reflecting healthy consumer spending across both digital and physical channels.

Profitability improved even more dramatically. EPS amounted to $5.75, more than triple the $1.68 reported in the same quarter last year and well ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Operationally, Amazon continued to strengthen its customer experience. The company achieved record Prime delivery speeds during the first half of the year, delivering more than 40% more items through same-day or overnight shipping than a year ago. Grocery and Everyday Essentials also grew significantly faster than the rest of the business. Plus, Amazon Now, its ultra-fast delivery service, expanded into 80 additional U.S. cities and towns along with several cities in Egypt. The service now operates across nine countries and more than 250 cities and towns, with gross sales and units sold jumping more than 80% sequentially, while the number of customers served increased over 60% from the previous quarter.

In addition, Amazon maintained a solid balance sheet. As of June 30, the company held $78.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while long-term debt stood at $128.9 billion. Operating cash flow over the trailing 12 months rose 33% YOY to $161.4 billion. However, free cash flow swung to an outflow of $7.6 billion, compared with an inflow of $18.2 billion a year earlier. The decline was primarily driven by a $66.1 billion increase in net property and equipment purchases as Amazon accelerated investments in AI infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Amazon expects third-quarter net sales between $197 billion and $202 billion, representing 9% to 12% YOY growth. The outlook includes an approximately 80-basis-point foreign exchange headwind and the impact of Prime Day shifting into the second quarter. Excluding the timing shift, Q3 revenue growth would be nearly 400 basis points higher. The company expects operating income between $22.5 billion and $26.5 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street analysts tracking Amazon project its revenue for Q3 to be around $201.8 billion, with EPS expected to rise 4.1% YOY to $2.03. For fiscal 2026, EPS is anticipated to be $8.05, indicating a 12.27% YOY surge, before rising by another 31.1% annually to $10.55 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Amazon Stock?

Wall Street didn't take long to react after Amazon’s impressive Q2 results. While investors pushed the stock higher immediately after the earnings release, analysts quickly reinforced that optimism by raising their price targets.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $365 from $330 while reiterating its “Overweight” rating. It pointed to AWS’ accelerating growth and said Amazon’s massive AI investments are finally translating into stronger financial returns.

Barclays struck a similar tone, also lifting its target to $365 from $330 and maintaining its “Overweight” rating. The brokerage called Amazon’s Q2 performance outstanding, highlighting AWS as the star of the show and noting that AI is now accelerating demand across the cloud business rather than remaining just a future growth story.

Bank of America also turned more optimistic, raising its target price to $320 from $310 while sticking with its “Buy” recommendation. The bank expects AWS growth to accelerate further to 40% in the third quarter. BofA also described Amazon’s third-quarter revenue guidance as conservative, suggesting the retail business implies only 3% to 6% growth. Even so, it trimmed its revenue forecast slightly to $202 billion while raising its EBIT estimate to $26.4 billion.

Looking further ahead, BofA increased its 2027 revenue, profit, and GAAP EPS forecasts, though it cautioned that Amazon’s aggressive AI-related capital spending could push 2026 FCF to a negative $40 billion. Overall, analysts seem willing to look past the near-term spending, betting that Amazon’s AI strategy will deliver much bigger rewards over the long run.

Wall Street remains highly optimistic about Amazon, with the stock earning an overall consensus rating of “Strong Buy.” Out of 57 analysts, 48 advise a “Strong Buy,” six recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and three are cautious with a “Hold” rating.

The average price target of $323.70 suggests a 19% upside potential from here. Meanwhile, the Street-high price target of $400 – raised by Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos – suggests AMZN stock could rise as much as 47.2%.