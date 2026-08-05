Cotton Rally Holding at Midday

Cotton futures are back up 70 to 107 points in the front months at Wednesday’s midday. Crude oil is slipping 87 cents per barrel, with the US dollar index down $0.124.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows dryness continuing across much of TX in the next week, with very light totals in the Gulf and up to an inch of rain in parts of GA.

The Cotlook A Index was up 90 points on Tuesday at 93.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,739 bales on August 4 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 84,632 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 84 points last week to 64.66 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Oct 26 Cotton is at 82.2, up 107 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 83.16, up 70 points,