Cotton Rally Holding at Midday

Cotton futures are back up 70 to 107 points in the front months at Wednesday’s midday. Crude oil is slipping 87 cents per barrel, with the US dollar index down $0.124.
The NOAA 7-day QPF shows dryness continuing across much of TX in the next week, with very light totals in the Gulf and up to an inch of rain in parts of GA.
The Cotlook A Index was up 90 points on Tuesday at 93.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,739 bales on August 4 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 84,632 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 84 points last week to 64.66 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.
Oct 26 Cotton is at 82.2, up 107 points,
Dec 26 Cotton is at 83.16, up 70 points,
Mar 27 Cotton is at 84.88, up 83 points
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.