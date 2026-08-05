Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Rally Holding at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton futures are back up 70 to 107 points in the front months at Wednesday’s midday. Crude oil is slipping 87 cents per barrel, with the US dollar index down $0.124.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows dryness continuing across much of TX in the next week, with very light totals in the Gulf and up to an inch of rain in parts of GA.

The Cotlook A Index was up 90 points on Tuesday at 93.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,739 bales on August 4 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 84,632 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 84 points last week to 64.66 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Oct 26 Cotton  is at 82.2, up 107 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 83.16, up 70 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 84.88, up 83 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTZ26 83.14 +0.68 +0.82%
Cotton #2
CTV26 81.80 +0.67 +0.83%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 83.14 +0.68 +0.82%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 1
Jeff Bezos Says He’s Selling $1 Billion In Amazon Stock Every Year to Fund Blue Origin — ‘It’s The Most Important Work I’m Doing’
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 2
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Tech Rally Continues on Palantir Boost, U.S. JOLTS Report and SpaceX Earnings on Tap
Open corn cob with green leaves via Kwangmoozaa via iStock 3
Corn Slipping on Tuesday Morning Despite Rating Cut
View 2 of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock 4
S&P 500 Posts a New Record High on Strong Tech Earnings
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
Here’s a Realistic Roadmap Toward Generating $1,000 a Month in Options Trading Income
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.