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Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with $1.07 to $1.45 cent losses on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $98.91 on Wednesday morning, down 52 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 51 cents on August 3 at $97.17. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was back up $2.40 in the Wednesday AM report, at $102.23. The picnic and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 483,000 head, taking the weekly total to 901,000 head. That is 29,000 head above the previous week and 7,649 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $96.775, down $1.075,

Oct 26 Hogs  are at $82.950, down $1.400

Dec 26 Hogs are at $74.350, down $1.425,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 83.025 -1.325 -1.57%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 96.525 -1.325 -1.35%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 74.525 -1.250 -1.65%
Lean Hogs

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