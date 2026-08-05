Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday

Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with $1.07 to $1.45 cent losses on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $98.91 on Wednesday morning, down 52 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 51 cents on August 3 at $97.17.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was back up $2.40 in the Wednesday AM report, at $102.23. The picnic and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 483,000 head, taking the weekly total to 901,000 head. That is 29,000 head above the previous week and 7,649 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs are at $96.775, down $1.075,

Oct 26 Hogs are at $82.950, down $1.400