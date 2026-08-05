Palantir Has Broken Above Its 200-Day Moving Average. Here's Why the Momentum Looks Sustainable.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) spent most of 2026 stuck, heading into Q2 with the stock down 10% year‑to‑date (YTD) and 7.65% below its 52‑week high, even though its AI platform, margins, and revenue growth were still improving. Expectations were already high, with Wall Street looking for Q2 EPS around $0.28, more than 115% higher than a year ago.

That backdrop flipped in a day. After the latest earnings, Palantir Technologies jumped 29.45% in a single session , one of its biggest one‑day moves ever, and pushed cleanly through its 200‑day moving average. The spark was the Q2 2026 report. Revenue climbed 93% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.935 billion, while U.S. commercial revenue soared 149% to $764 million, smashing the numbers analysts had penciled in.

Now that PLTR has reclaimed its 200‑day moving average on the back of a 29% earnings rally, does this move mark the start of a durable trend reversal?

Gauging Strength In Palantir’s Results

Palantir Technologies helps governments and big companies gather data and run software that sits inside their operations for years, not short‑term projects.

After Q2 earnings, Palantir Technologies jumped 29.45%, pushing the stock through its 200‑day moving average to $152.45 for the first time in months. Before that, the charts were ugly. Technical tools were showing “100% Sell,” and the 200‑day line was on a “strong” sell signal.

The catch is the price tag. Palantir Technologies is now trading at 103.06 times forward price-to-earnings , more than four times the sector’s 24.34 times.

The Q2 print explains why investors are paying up. U.S. revenue grew 115% year-over-year (YOY) and 23% quarter-over-quarter (QOQ) to $1.573 billion, with U.S. commercial up 149% and 28%, and U.S. government up 90% and 18%. Total revenue rose 93% YOY and 19% sequentially to $1.935 billion, supported by 220 deals of at least $1 million, 98 of at least $5 million, and 73 of at least $10 million, pushing total contract value to $3.373 billion, up 49%. U.S. commercial TCV alone jumped 153% to $2.132 billion, while remaining deal value climbed 124% to $6.238 billion.

Profitability is just as strong. Palantir Technologies delivered GAAP operating income of $912 million at a 47% margin and adjusted operating income of $1.194 billion at 62%, giving it a Rule of 40 score of 155%. GAAP net income came in at $1.062 billion, a 55% margin, with cash from operations of $1.216 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $1.220 billion, both at 63% margins. GAAP and adjusted EPS were $0.41, backed by a $9.2 billion cash pile.

The Case For Durable PLTR Growth

Mercury Systems (MRCY) places Palantir Technologies right inside the factory floor. Mercury Systems is plugging Palantir Technologies’ software into its material planning and production systems to move parts through its plants faster and cut wait times for key U.S. military hardware.

The goal is simple: streamline planning, reduce manual work, and boost output, while Palantir Technologies builds a detailed digital picture of how Mercury Systems runs. Once that kind of setup is in place, it’s tough to pull out, and it ties Palantir Technologies’ growth to long defense programs, not small test projects.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) is doing something similar in heavily regulated industries. Its new framework mixes Palantir Technologies’ Foundry and AIP with Rackspace Technology’s locked‑down cloud setups so hospitals, banks, energy firms, and sovereign organizations can use AI while keeping tight control over data and security. Palantir Technologies runs the software layer, and Rackspace Technology handles the infrastructure and engineers on the ground, giving customers a way to put AI into real‑world use without handing everything to a generic public cloud.

The Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Nemotron effort then takes Palantir Technologies into sovereign AI infrastructure. Palantir Technologies is building an engine to run Nvidia AI and Nemotron open models inside U.S. government agencies and critical infrastructure, using AIP, Foundry, Ontology, and Apollo as the command center. Features like strict data permissions, enforced isolation between customers, portability, right to erasure, and full audit trails speak directly to agencies and operators that treat data control as non‑negotiable.

Street Targets And Long-Term Scenarios

Palantir Technologies' next earnings release is scheduled for Nov. 2 . For the quarter ending Sept. 2026, analysts expect EPS of $0.31, up from $0.18 a year ago, a gain of 72.22%. For fiscal 2026, the Street is looking for $1.19 versus $0.63 last year, an 88.89% jump.

Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick wasted no time after the report, shifting Palantir Technologies from “Hold” to “Buy” and putting a $200 target on the stock. Oppenheimer had already stuck with an “Outperform” rating and its own $200 target going into the quarter, saying it expected Palantir Technologies to beat Q2 estimates and lift guidance, which is exactly what happened.

Wedbush’s Daniel Ives is out in front with a $230 target, calling Palantir Technologies a potential “trillion‑dollar company in the making” on the back of AIP and steady demand from government and commercial customers.

Finally, 29 analysts now land on a “Moderate Buy” consensus for Palantir Technologies, with an average price target of $188.85. From current levels, that works out to 17.9% upside.

Conclusion

In the near term, Palantir’s momentum looks more sustainable than not. A 29% earnings rally that flips every major trend indicator from “strong sell” to a 200‑day breakout is now backed by 90%‑plus revenue growth, fat 50%‑plus margins, sticky Mercury and Rackspace deployments, and a sovereign AI push with Nvidia that is hard for customers to walk away from. Layer on earnings estimates that almost double YOY and a Street skewed toward $200–$230 targets, and the odds favor PLTR grinding higher rather than immediately round‑tripping this move, even if the path includes the kind of volatility that has always defined the stock.