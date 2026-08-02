Palantir Is Set to Deliver Strong Q2. Analysts See 60% Upside Potential for PLTR Stock.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) will announce its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 3. Notably, Q2 could again be a solid quarter, marking accelerating revenue growth and expanding margins.

Despite consistently posting impressive financial results, Palantir's stock has struggled in 2026. Shares are down about 32% year-to-date (YTD) and have fallen more than 41% from their 52-week high, even as the company's underlying business continues to strengthen.

The sharp selloff has been driven primarily by valuation concerns. PLTR stock traded at a significant premium to peers. At the same time, the rapid rise of AI startups has intensified competition in the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) space. These factors have weighed on Palantir's stock.

However, Palantir's fundamentals remain intact. Demand for its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) continues to accelerate as enterprises invest aggressively in AI-powered software. More organizations are using Palantir's platform to develop, deploy, and scale AI applications, strengthening the company's leadership in the fast-growing enterprise AI market.

The recent decline in Palantir's share price has also made its valuation more attractive heading into earnings. If the company once again delivers strong revenue growth, expanding margins, and upbeat guidance, investor sentiment could improve significantly.

Further, the average price target from Wall Street analysts implies roughly 60% upside over the next 12 months, suggesting that the recent correction presents a compelling opportunity for long-term investors.

Palantir's Top Line Growth Rate Ready to Accelerate Again

Despite underperforming the broader market, Palantir continues to deliver one of the strongest growth rates in enterprise software. The AI software company posted first-quarter revenue of $1.63 billion, up 85% year-over-year (YoY), marking its 11th consecutive quarter of accelerating top-line growth. The results reflect rapid adoption of Palantir's AIP across both commercial and government customers.

Management expects Q2 revenue of about $1.8 billion, with guidance ranging from $1.797 billion to $1.801 billion. While the midpoint implies roughly 80% YoY growth, Palantir's accelerating commercial business and expanding customer base suggest the company could once again outperform expectations.

Customer growth remains a major catalyst. During the first quarter, Palantir's customer count climbed 31% YoY to 1,007, while existing customers continued spending at a rapid pace. Revenue from the company's top 20 customers averaged $108 million over the trailing 12 months, up 55% from a year earlier. As Palantir continues adding new customers while expanding relationships with its largest clients, these trends are likely to remain favorable in the second quarter.

The company's domestic business will likely remain strong. In Q1, U.S. revenue surged 104% YoY to $1.28 billion, driven by robust demand from both commercial enterprises and government agencies. The commercial segment stood out in particular, with U.S. commercial revenue soaring 133% YoY as more organizations adopted AI-powered software solutions.

Meanwhile, U.S. government revenue increased 84%, supported by new contract wins and continued execution on existing programs. Given the strength across both segments, Palantir appears well-positioned to sustain its impressive revenue momentum in Q2 and beyond.

Strong revenue growth should also translate into another quarter of robust earnings expansion. Wall Street currently expects Palantir to report Q2 earnings of $0.28 per share, more than double the prior-year period.

PLTR Stock Could Make a Solid Comeback

PLTR stock has faced a challenging start to 2026 as valuation concerns and intensifying competition in the AI sector weighed on investor sentiment. Despite the recent pullback, the company's underlying business remains exceptionally strong.

Revenue growth continues to accelerate, profit margins are expanding, and demand for Palantir's AI platform remains robust across both commercial and government customers. Those fundamentals suggest the company is well-positioned to deliver another strong quarterly performance.

If management beats Wall Street's expectations and raises its full-year guidance, the recent weakness in the stock could be an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Wall Street analysts currently maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating on PLTR. Their average 12-month price target of $192.56 implies approximately 60% upside from the current market price.