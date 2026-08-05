Meta Platforms Stock Is Not a Top Pick at This Point. Here’s Why.

Meta Platforms (META) continues to grow rapidly, and evidence suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) is making its ads more effective. Still, the company's financial results appear unlikely to get a huge boost from AI in the bigger picture, while Meta also does not appear to have many imminent positive catalysts on the way. Meta's core ad business is also quite vulnerable to a potential drop in consumer spending, which could eventually be triggered by elevated oil prices and tariffs.

Conversely, Amazon (AMZN) is benefiting tremendously from the AI boom and appears likely to continue to do so. Amazon has multiple, needle-moving businesses working for it as well, making the case for AMZN stock even stronger.

In light of these points, Amazon seems to be a much better bet than Meta right now. Let's take a closer look.

Meta Platforms Is Expanding as Ads Become More Effective

Meta reported earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on July 29. For the period, Family of Apps ad revenue soared to $59.4 billion, up 27% versus the same period a year earlier, while ad impressions rose 14% year-over-year (YOY).

This rapid growth indicates that Meta Platforms' ad business is getting a sizable boost from the advanced targeting enabled by AI. However, there's a catch. Because other major players in digital advertising — such as Alphabet (GOOGL) and Reddit (RDDT) — are also using AI to enhance their ad capabilities, the efficacy of this catalyst may be limited.

Like Amazon, Meta's free cash flow sank sharply YOY in Q2 due to the company investing heavily in AI. But unlike Amazon, Google, and Microsoft (MSFT), Meta is not yet selling AI infrastructure to the rapidly growing AI model makers, although it is developing Meta Compute. Consequently, in my view, Meta currently lacks the kind of leverage these other firms have to the AI boom.

Limited Catalysts and Vulnerability to a Pullback in Consumer Spending

Meta does not appear to have any other businesses that are likely to boom in the near-to-medium term. For example, its AI-chip business is just getting off the ground — and once it does, it will have to compete with multiple, well-established firms in the chip space.

Investment bank Truist predicts that Meta's new subscription business could attract 360 million users and $20 billion of sales for the firm by 2030. But it's unclear whether hundreds of millions of users will actually be enticed to pay monthly fees for enhanced features designed to boost engagement on Meta's most popular platforms. While some influencers and those aspiring to become more popular on social media could pay those fees, a large percentage of users will likely not shell out the cash to attract more followers.

Amid high oil prices and tariffs, consumers are primed to begin reducing their spending on many products and services. In turn, that development could also cause many companies to lower their ad spending — and cause META stock to sink sharply, given Meta Platforms' high leverage to ad revenue.

Why Amazon Stock Is a Better Choice Than Meta

Amazon recently reported Q2 results, and the release helps outline what makes the investment case for AMZN stock stronger.

Lifted by the AI boom in general and the company's alliance with AI startup Anthropic, Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue jumped 37% YOY in Q2. Further, the revenue of Amazon's relatively new chip business reached a $25 billion annual run rate, while the company also “exceeded a $25 billion annual revenue run rate for AWS’s AI business.” Meanwhile, Amazon Pharmacy doubled its number of customers, and Amazon is slated to begin providing its nascent satellite internet service later this year, giving the tech giant yet another growth engine.

Given all of these powerful, positive catalysts — including a few relatively new initiatives — AMZN stock appears to be a much better bet than META stock right now.