Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is GoDaddy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bear market by Champc vi iStock
Bear market by Champc vi iStock

Tempe, Arizona-based GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is a leading provider of internet domain registration, web hosting, and online business solutions. With a market cap of $16.8 billion, the company empowers millions of entrepreneurs and small businesses worldwide by offering tools and services to establish and grow their online presence.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." GoDaddy fits right into that category, underscoring its significant role in the internet services industry. As a trusted partner for millions of customers, GoDaddy continues to innovate and support the digital transformation of businesses globally.

Despite its notable strengths, GDDY stock has plummeted 41.9% from its all-time high of $216 touched on Jan. 30. Meanwhile, GDDY stock prices have dropped 12.8% over the past three months, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX1.8% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

GoDaddy’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. GDDY stock prices have plunged 36.4% on a YTD basis and 39.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 14.3% gains in 2025 and 11.1% returns over the past year.

GDDY stock has traded consistently below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-June, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

GoDaddy’s stock prices soared more than 5% in a single trading session following the release of its impressive Q3 results on Oct. 30. The company has observed a notable growth in ARR and average revenue per user; this has helped its total revenues for the quarter to grow 10.3% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 2.8%. Further, it also observed a notable margin expansion, leading to a 14.4% growth in EPS to $1.51, surpassing the consensus estimates by 67 bps.

Further, the company has recorded 9% growth in total bookings, reaching $1.4 billion, boosting investor confidence.

However, GoDaddy has significantly underperformed its peer, VeriSign, Inc.’s (VRSN17.5% gains on a YTD basis and 24.5% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 17 analysts covering the GDDY stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of 178.14 suggests a 41.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GDDY 125.60 +0.92 +0.74%
Godaddy Inc
$SPX 6,721.43 -78.83 -1.16%
S&P 500 Index
VRSN 243.12 +0.87 +0.36%
Verisign Inc

Most Popular News

Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 1
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 2
PayPal's Strong Free Cash Flow and Margins Could Push PYPL +17% Stock Higher
Inspecting a flower by HQuality via Shutterstock 3
Option Traders Are Pricing a Nearly 22% Move in Tilray Stock Before the End of 2025. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TLRY Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings on December 17?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Options Flow Signals Trouble for MSTR - Are the Bears Right?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot