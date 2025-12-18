Is GoDaddy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Tempe, Arizona-based GoDaddy Inc. ( GDDY ) is a leading provider of internet domain registration, web hosting, and online business solutions. With a market cap of $16.8 billion , the company empowers millions of entrepreneurs and small businesses worldwide by offering tools and services to establish and grow their online presence.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." GoDaddy fits right into that category, underscoring its significant role in the internet services industry. As a trusted partner for millions of customers, GoDaddy continues to innovate and support the digital transformation of businesses globally.

Despite its notable strengths, GDDY stock has plummeted 41.9% from its all-time high of $216 touched on Jan. 30. Meanwhile, GDDY stock prices have dropped 12.8% over the past three months, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 1.8% uptick during the same time frame.

GoDaddy’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. GDDY stock prices have plunged 36.4% on a YTD basis and 39.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 14.3% gains in 2025 and 11.1% returns over the past year.

GDDY stock has traded consistently below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-June, underscoring its bearish trend.

GoDaddy’s stock prices soared more than 5% in a single trading session following the release of its impressive Q3 results on Oct. 30. The company has observed a notable growth in ARR and average revenue per user; this has helped its total revenues for the quarter to grow 10.3% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 2.8%. Further, it also observed a notable margin expansion, leading to a 14.4% growth in EPS to $1.51, surpassing the consensus estimates by 67 bps.

Further, the company has recorded 9% growth in total bookings, reaching $1.4 billion, boosting investor confidence.

However, GoDaddy has significantly underperformed its peer, VeriSign, Inc.’s ( VRSN ) 17.5% gains on a YTD basis and 24.5% returns over the past 52 weeks.