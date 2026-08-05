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Lucid’s New CEO Said All the Right Things on Q2 Call. LCID Stock Is Falling Anyway.

Mohit Oberoi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_

Lucid Group (LCID) released its Q2 2026 earnings yesterday, Aug. 4, after the markets closed. The confessional attracted higher-than-usual attention for a couple of reasons. First, it was preceded by a turbulent couple of months that saw LCID shares fall to all-time lows on bankruptcy rumors, and second, it was the first call under the new CEO, Silvio Napoli.

Meanwhile, more than the numbers, the earnings call was about the strategic vision Napoli laid out for the company and how the new management team wants to transform Lucid into a sustainable business.

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Lucid’s New CEO Admits to Losing the Market’s Trust

Napoli was quite upfront about the mess Lucid finds itself in and said, “We have disappointed on several fronts, and for far too long.” He added, “We have not executed consistently, we missed commitments, launched products before they were ready, underinvested in service, responded too slowly to quality issues, and allowed complexity to slow decisions down.” He also acknowledged a lack of accountability within the company and admitted to losing the trust of customers, suppliers, and employees, as well as investors. Napoli was spot on in diagnosing the issues Lucid faces. The company has been burning too much cash for comfort, was producing far more cars than it can sell, and faced some serious quality issues, particularly those related to software.

Lucid’s Transformation Is Underway 

Alongside diagnosis came the remedy. Napoli said the company has ended the second shift at the Arizona plant to streamline production with demand. It expects to reduce its burgeoning inventory in the back half of the year, which would also help free up the much-needed cash. Napoli also stressed that the company won’t chase volumes at the cost of vehicle economics. Lucid also delayed the launch of Cosmos, its first model under the midsize platform, to 2027. Napoli outlined what he said were “must-win projects” for the company. These are.

  • $1.4 Billion Cash Flow Improvement by the End of 2026: Napoli admitted that the company’s cash burn was unsustainable and laid out plans to improve cash flow by $1.4 billion by the end of the year. The company expects to meet the target through workforce reductions, reductions in capex and working capital, and operational efficiencies.
  • Robotaxi Project: Napoli listed the robotaxi project in partnership with Nuro and Uber (UBER) as the second key strategic priority for the company. Notably, as part of that partnership, Uber also invested in Lucid. Commenting on the progress on the robotaxi, Napoli said that the “program is deep into the testing and validation phase with an active engineering fleet of nearly 100 vehicles across the San Francisco Bay Area and Houston.” The company expects regular robotaxi production to begin in Q4 and a formal launch before the end of this year.
  • The Saudi Arabia Plant: Lucid Motors is setting up a production plant in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s first, and expects it to become production-ready in the first half of next year. As part of Lucid’s agreement with the Saudi government, the oil-rich country has agreed to buy over 4,000 of its vehicles annually until 2032. The Saudi government is incidentally Lucid’s biggest shareholder through affiliates of its sovereign wealth fund, and its support has helped keep the company from going bankrupt.
  • Midsize Platform: The upcoming midsize platform, which would build electric vehicles (EVs) starting under $50,000, is another key priority for Lucid. However, it won't be an easy sail for that program given the flurry of low-cost models expected to hit the market over the next two years.

What’s Next for LCID Stock?

An honest assessment is the first step in successful corporate transformation. However, the road ahead won’t be smooth for Lucid and Napoli, even though the company can continue to bank on continued financial support from the Saudi government.

Rebuilding trust with customers would be the most crucial aspect. All the jargon used during the earnings call notwithstanding, the company needs to scale up its volumes, which are abysmally low given the production capacity Lucid has set up and is only expanding with the Saudi plant. 

As for LCID stock, there has been a relief rally over the last couple of weeks, whose possibility I noted in my previous article. However, while Napoli made all the right noises during the Q2 call, the stock is trading significantly lower today, as markets would like to see the plans being put into action. The proof of the pudding is in the eating, as they say.


On the date of publication, Mohit Oberoi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LCID 6.59 -1.19 -15.30%
Lucid Group Inc
UBER 67.03 -4.96 -6.89%
UBER Technologies Inc

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