Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Gen Digital Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Gen Digital Inc logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Gen Digital Inc logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is a global frontrunner in consumer cyber protection, offering cutting-edge software through well-known brands such as Norton, Avast, LifeLock, and MoneyLion. These solutions emphasize cybersecurity, digital privacy, identity safeguards, and financial health, reaching users worldwide primarily through seamless online channels.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the firm manages broad operations from its core sites. Drawing on deep-rooted experience, Gen Digital fosters secure digital experiences. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. 

Gen Digital’s shares had reached a 52-week high of $32.22 on Aug. 13, but are down 15% from that level. Amid tepid sentiment toward the company, the stock has declined 4.3% over the past three months. On the other hand, the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) index gained 3.5% over the same period

www.barchart.com

Over a more extended period, this underperformance persists. Over the past 52 weeks, Gen Digital’s stock has dropped 7.9%, while it has been down 8.8% over the past six months. Contrarily, the Nasdaq Composite has gained 14.6% and 17.3% over the same periods, respectively. The company’s stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, but above the 50-day moving average since early December. 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 6, Gen Digital reported its second-quarter results for fiscal 2026 (quarter ended Oct. 3), reporting a 25.3% year-over-year (YOY) increase in net revenues to $1.22 billion. This was also higher than the $1.19 billion that Wall Street analysts had expected. 

Gen Digital also recorded $1.22 billion in bookings, up 26.8% YOY. As of Oct. 3, the company had 77 million paid customers. Its non-GAAP EPS increased 14.8% YOY to $0.62, beating the $0.61 analysts’ estimate. 

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance from $4.80 billion-$4.90 billion to $4.92 billion-$4.97 billion and its EPS guidance from $2.49-$2.56 to $2.51-$2.56. The stock gained 1.3% intraday on Nov. 7 based on these results. 

We compare Gen Digital’s performance with that of another cybersecurity stock, Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), which has gained 13.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming Gen Digital, but declined 23.7% over the past six months, underperforming GEN.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Gen Digital’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts covering it. The mean price target of $34.38 indicates a 25.6% upside compared to current levels. The Street-high price target of $46 indicates a 68% upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GEN 27.38 -0.11 -0.40%
Gen Digital Inc
$NASX 23,111.46 +54.05 +0.23%
Nasdaq Composite
ZS 232.78 +2.47 +1.07%
Zscaler Inc

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 4
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 5
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot