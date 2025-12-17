Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

FactSet Research Stock: Is FDS Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Factset Research Systems Inc_ logo and date-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Factset Research Systems Inc_ logo and date-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market capitalization of $10.9 billion, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is a global financial data and analytics company that provides investment professionals with integrated market data, research, portfolio analytics, and workflow solutions. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Connecticut, FactSet operates a subscription-based model with high client retention, serving asset managers, banks, hedge funds, and corporations worldwide.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and FDS fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the financial sector.

Despite its strong market position, FactSet’s stock performance has been notably weak. Shares have fallen 41% from their 52-week high of $496.90, reflecting sustained selling pressure. FDS stock has dropped 15.1% over the past three months, underperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF2% rise during the same period. 

www.barchart.com

The underperformance is more pronounced over longer horizons. FDS has declined 39.9% over the past year and 30.5% in the last six months, while XLF advanced 10.5% over 52 weeks and 8.1% over six months. 

From a technical perspective, the stock has remained below its 200-day moving average since early June, though a recent move above the 50-day moving average suggests early signs of short-term stabilization. 

.

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 4, FactSet announced that its market intelligence is now available through Amazon Quick Research, enabling clients to integrate FactSet data with their AWS cloud environments seamlessly. Designed for enterprise AI leaders, the solution streamlines research workflows by eliminating manual data uploads and supporting AI-driven strategies. The move reinforces FactSet’s focus on cloud- and AI-ready offerings, allowing existing subscribers to access the service immediately. FDS shares rose more than 4% in the next trading session. 

By comparison, its rival S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has seen only a marginal decline over the past year and a 1% dip over the past six months, highlighting FDS’ relative underperformance in the market.

Analysts remain cautious on the stock’s long-term trajectory. Among 19 covering analysts, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” FDS has a mean price target of $322.07, reflecting a premium of 9.9% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.64 -0.35 -0.64%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
FDS 293.00 +0.97 +0.33%
Factset Research Systems Inc
SPGI 499.86 +0.23 +0.05%
S&P Global Inc

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 4
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 5
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot