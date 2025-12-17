Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Mosaic Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Mosaic Company phone and laptop -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Mosaic Company phone and laptop -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Tampa, Florida-based The Mosaic Company (MOS) produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. With a market cap of $7.9 billion, Mosaic operates through Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes segments.

Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as "mid-cap stocks." Mosaic fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the agriculture inputs industry.

Despite its notable strengths, Mosaic stock has plummeted 38.6% from its 52-week high of $38.23 touched on Jul. 8. Meanwhile, MOS stock prices have plunged 30.6% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX2.9% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Mosaic’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. MOS stock prices have declined 4.6% on a YTD basis and dropped 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming SPX’s 15.6% gains in 2025 and 12% returns over the past year.

MOS stock has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since early August, with some fluctuations, and consistently below its 200-day moving average since early October, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, Mosaic’s stock prices dipped 1.2% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Nov. 4. In spite of operational and market challenges during the quarter, the company delivered an impressive 22.8% year-over-year surge in net sales to $3.5 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 40 bps. Further, its adjusted EPS jumped from $0.34 in the year-ago quarter to $1.04, surpassing the consensus estimates by 6.1%.

However, the company reduced its full-year sales volumes guidance by notable margins, which likely unsettled investor confidence.

When compared to its peer, Mosaic has notably outperformed its peer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (CF9.1% drop on a YTD basis and 10.5% plunge over the past year.

Among the 17 analysts covering the MOS stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $34 suggests a 44.9% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MOS 23.46 -1.40 -5.63%
Mosaic Company
CF 77.55 -1.20 -1.52%
Cf Industries Holdings
$SPX 6,800.26 -16.25 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 4
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 5
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot