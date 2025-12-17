Is Mosaic Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Tampa, Florida-based The Mosaic Company ( MOS ) produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. With a market cap of $7.9 billion , Mosaic operates through Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes segments.

Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as "mid-cap stocks." Mosaic fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the agriculture inputs industry.

Despite its notable strengths, Mosaic stock has plummeted 38.6% from its 52-week high of $38.23 touched on Jul. 8. Meanwhile, MOS stock prices have plunged 30.6% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 2.9% uptick during the same time frame.

Mosaic’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. MOS stock prices have declined 4.6% on a YTD basis and dropped 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming SPX’s 15.6% gains in 2025 and 12% returns over the past year.

MOS stock has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since early August, with some fluctuations, and consistently below its 200-day moving average since early October, underscoring its bearish trend.

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, Mosaic’s stock prices dipped 1.2% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Nov. 4. In spite of operational and market challenges during the quarter, the company delivered an impressive 22.8% year-over-year surge in net sales to $3.5 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 40 bps. Further, its adjusted EPS jumped from $0.34 in the year-ago quarter to $1.04, surpassing the consensus estimates by 6.1%.

However, the company reduced its full-year sales volumes guidance by notable margins, which likely unsettled investor confidence.

When compared to its peer, Mosaic has notably outperformed its peer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s ( CF ) 9.1% drop on a YTD basis and 10.5% plunge over the past year.