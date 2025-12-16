Cotton Falls Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures fell on Tuesday, down 72 to 84 points across the front months at the close. Pressure came from the synthetic market, with crude oil futures are $1.65 lower per barrel at $55.17. The US dollar index was $0.038 higher to $97.995.

Monday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 15,641 bales at an average price of 59.57 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 10 points on 12/15 at 73.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,497 bales on December 15 with the certified stocks level at 12,474 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb last Thursday, down 89 points from the previous week.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.1, down 84 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 64.26, down 80 points,