Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Doctor Copper Needs a Collar: Why Copper’s Surge Might Not Last, and How to Hedge It

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Copper pipes by Dijana via Pixabay
Copper pipes by Dijana via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Copper (HGH26) has a lot of smart features. But calling it a “doctor” is a bit too much for me. That’s the Wall Street slang for the commodity that is essential in industries such as construction, machinery, and electrical wiring. Copper has historically been highly correlated to the economy. Thus the nickname. It’s like it knows where things are trending.

However, I’m starting to question that. 

Today’s markets are so different from the ones that existed when Dr. Copper earned its so-called medical degree. These days, markets can rush to judgement about a single data release from the government, or a hint of more good times ahead. It is more pavlovian than anything else. 

www.barchart.com

And that means we have to look at surges in prices like the one seen in ETFs like the US Copper ETF (CPER), a 14-year old ETF built using copper futures. With this ETF, it is a good time to see if an option collar is worth considering. 

The prerequisite is that to collar an ETF or a stock, you need to own 100 shares of that security per 1 option contract purchased and sold (collars involve selling a call and buying a put). So in this example, let’s assume that’s the case.

www.barchart.com

Which Is a Better Investment, Gold or Copper? 

So far this year, it has been neither, if you’re considering silver (SIH26) and platinum (PLF26). Both of those have sped past gold (GCG26) and copper in 2025. However, while copper also trails gold, there’s a good reason for that. It is not thought of the same way.

www.barchart.com

Copper has very specific properties that make it ideal for certain functions. Unless the function is a party you are going to, where you want to show off jewelry and watches, gold is not very “functional” compared to copper. So we might think of gold as more like a currency or an inflation asset, while copper is, shall we say, a more serious-minded, less speculative commodity than gold. 

Much of 2025 was spent concerned the economy would be sluggish. For reasons I can’t say I’m on board with, sentiment is improving a bit as we near 2026. Whether for that reason or others, CPER has seen a lot of volatility since July, including an approximately 20% rip higher in that period. 

www.barchart.com

The Doctor Is in… a Collar Trade

Copper is prone to moves like this, which makes it an intriguing collar candidate. To cap how much a trader can give back after a strong up move, while maintaining plenty of profit potential if it continues to rise in price.

www.barchart.com

The collar above is a decent tradeoff. It caps the gains through that July 17, 2026 expiration date at $40 a share, which is a few dollars above CPER’s all-time high. And the $1.00 I’d get back for the covered call offsets nearly half the cost of the corresponding put protection I would have paid $2.70 a share for.

The up/down tradeoff is 15.6% to 5.5%, so nearly a 3:1 ratio. That’s a solid tradeoff to me. And let’s face it, it is so difficult to get in to see some doctors today, any time you can get access to one in this manner, it is something to consider!

Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing, is a semi-retired chief investment officer, whose current research is found here at Barchart, and at his ETF Yourself subscription service on Substack. To copy-trade Rob’s portfolios, check out the new Pi Trade app.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PLF26 1,879.8 +63.9 +3.52%
Platinum
CPER 32.90 -0.25 -0.75%
US Copper
SIH26 63.820 +0.231 +0.36%
Silver
GCG26 4,339.6 +4.4 +0.10%
Gold
HGH26 5.3690 -0.0430 -0.79%
High Grade Copper

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 2
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 3
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 4
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 5
Robinhood Markets Stock: Is HOOD Outperforming the Financial Sector?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot