Cattle Prices Are Climbing Higher. Here’s 1 Way to Trade the Trend.

March feeder cattle (GFH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March feeder cattle futures that prices are trending higher and this week hit a seven-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, U.S. consumer demand for beef at the meat counter remains robust. Also, the U.S.-Mexican border remains closed to Mexican cattle imports, helping to keep the U.S. supply of cattle in feedlots at historically low levels.

A move in March feeder cattle futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $339.175 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $375.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $325.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

