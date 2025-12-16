Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Look to Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay
Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Live cattle futures saw gains at the Monday close, with contracts up 62 cents to $1.02. Open interest was up just 846 contracts on Monday. Cash trade was stronger last week, as most of the country was $230. A few sales in the north reached $234. 

Feeder cattle futures were higher by the final bell on Monday, with gains of 55 to 85 cents in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 60 cents to $347.37 on December 12. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction shows 8,500 head for sale, which is above the week prior. Feeders were $4-8 higher on thee steers and steady to up $3 for heifers. Calves were $5-10 lower for steers and down $10-20 on heifers.

Commitment of Traders data for the week ending on November 25 showed managed money trimming 4,420 contracts from their net long to 92,911 contracts, the smallest since October 2024. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs were cutting back their net long by 1,382 contracts to 16,048 contracts.

Beef export sales totaled 17,148 MT in the week that ended on 11/20 for 2025, which was a 7-week high for bookings, with another 5,398 MT for 2026. Shipments were the largest since January at 19,789 MT.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $12.16. Choice boxes were up $2.02 to $359.46, while Select was $3.08 higher at $347.30. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 110,000 head on Monday. That was 5,000 head below last Monday and 6,934 head shy of the same Monday last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $230.825, up $1.025,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.550, up $1.000,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.025, up $0.625,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $339.925, up $0.825,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $334.850, up $0.775,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $333.775, up $0.550,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 230.225s +0.200 +0.09%
Live Cattle
LEG26 230.625 +0.075 +0.03%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 230.775 -0.050 -0.02%
Live Cattle
GFH26 336.725 +1.875 +0.56%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 341.900 +1.975 +0.58%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 335.600 +1.825 +0.55%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 2
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 3
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 4
Robinhood Markets Stock: Is HOOD Outperforming the Financial Sector?
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot