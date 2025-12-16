How Is Evergy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utility Stocks?

Kansas City, Missouri-based Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. Valued at a market cap of $17.1 billion, the company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, and other renewable sources.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Evergy fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company focuses on delivering reliable and affordable power while advancing its long-term strategy centered on grid modernization, renewable energy expansion, and sustainability.
This utility company is currently trading 6.6% below its 52-week high of $79.32, reached on Oct. 16. Shares of Evergy have gained 2.7% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) marginal rise during the same time frame.
In the longer term, EVRG has rallied 19.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLU’s 11.3% uptick over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of EVRG are up 20.4%, compared to XLU’s 14.2% return.
To confirm its bullish trend, EVRG has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year. However, it has remained below its 50-day moving average since late November.
Shares of Evergy fell 1.6% on Nov. 6 after delivering its Q3 results. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.03 increased marginally from the year-ago quarter but fell short of analyst estimates by 5.1%. Moreover, primarily due to the impact of cooler than normal summer weather, EVRG lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $3.92 to $4.02 from the prior $3.92 to $4.12.
EVRG has also outpaced its rival, Ameren Corporation (AEE), which gained 10.1% over the past 52 weeks 10.9% on a YTD basis.
Given EVRG’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $84.95, suggests a 14.6% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.