How Is Evergy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utility Stocks?

Kansas City, Missouri-based Evergy, Inc. ( EVRG ) generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. Valued at a market cap of $17.1 billion , the company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, and other renewable sources.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Evergy fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company focuses on delivering reliable and affordable power while advancing its long-term strategy centered on grid modernization, renewable energy expansion, and sustainability.

This utility company is currently trading 6.6% below its 52-week high of $79.32 , reached on Oct. 16. Shares of Evergy have gained 2.7% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) marginal rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, EVRG has rallied 19.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLU’s 11.3% uptick over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of EVRG are up 20.4%, compared to XLU’s 14.2% return.

To confirm its bullish trend, EVRG has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year. However, it has remained below its 50-day moving average since late November.

Shares of Evergy fell 1.6% on Nov. 6 after delivering its Q3 results. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.03 increased marginally from the year-ago quarter but fell short of analyst estimates by 5.1%. Moreover, primarily due to the impact of cooler than normal summer weather, EVRG lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $3.92 to $4.02 from the prior $3.92 to $4.12.

EVRG has also outpaced its rival, Ameren Corporation ( AEE ), which gained 10.1% over the past 52 weeks 10.9% on a YTD basis.