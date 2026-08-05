Bitcoin Accidentally Delivered on Its Big Promise. Why That’s Bad News for Crypto ‘Hodlrs.’

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) was originally envisioned as a peer-to-peer electronic payment system. Later, advocates rebranded it as “digital gold” — a high-octane store of value designed to outpace inflation. This was the replacement for fiat currencies, a speculative dream, a mission-driven asset, and a way for the bottom of the global K-shaped economy to finally get on fair footing with the ultra-rich.

And then, this happened. Two years of ups and downs in the price of the iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) that led to zero return. Bitcoin has been a wash.

Looking at long-term price action, Bitcoin has indeed functioned as a store of value in an unexpected way: it has delivered net-zero returns since late 2021!

Now, trading near the $64,000 mark, Bitcoin sits at virtually the same price level it reached in November 2021.

During that span, the asset experienced massive drawdowns — dropping below $17,000 in late 2022 — followed by a speculative surge that briefly carried prices past $117,000 in mid-2025.

Bitcoin has acted less like an exponential growth engine and more like a volatile, high-beta stablecoin.

Is This Maturation or Stagnation?

The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs and futures products brought massive institutional capital into the market. While institutional participation provided immediate liquidity, it also bound Bitcoin to traditional macro forces.

Instead of trading purely on supply-side scarcity (such as halving cycles), Bitcoin now reacts directly to Federal Reserve interest rate policy, global liquidity conditions, and tech sector earnings trends. Institutional desk arbitrage and automated market-making have effectively capped long-term directional momentum, locking prices into wider macro trading ranges.

To crypto advocates, holding value across a period of high global inflation and aggressive rate-hiking cycles constitutes what I often refer to as “proof of concept.” Surviving tight central bank liquidity without breaking down completely demonstrates structural resilience.

However, from an opportunity-cost standpoint, five years of flat nominal price action during a period when risk-free U.S. Treasury bills yielded 4% to 5% translates into a significant real loss of purchasing power for unhedged long-term holders. So your T-bill-owning friends have, by some twist of logic, outperformed your Bitcoin by about 25% during that time. With zero lost sleep.

The Outlook Going Forward

Bitcoin’s transition from a high-growth speculative asset to a macro-sensitive investment now firmly outside the main news cycle has ramifications. It changes its role within a broader portfolio. It cannot be relied on as a growth driver. Or an income investment, either.

What do we do about this? It depends on who you are. IBIT was at one time a member of the select group of 10 ETFs I use in my ROAR 10 ETF portfolio. I just didn’t want the volatility that led to nowhere. So I replaced it earlier this year with the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) as the “wildcard” bucket in my 10-ETF portfolio.

Bitcoin, through IBIT or many other ETFs, in long, inverse, leveraged or even covered call format, is not what it used to be. It could have a renaissance, but I’m not counting on that happening soon. That has less to do with the long-term viability of the blockchain, which remains a vital part of taking us into the future.

The concerns I have about Bitcoin have everything to do with how markets now function. It is no longer the sexy momentum trade, the cool, shiny new object. It is just a more mature invisible currency. That might not be enough in a market climate where traders relegate hot ideas to the dustbin so quickly.