Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_
Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Live cattle futures are up 25 to 37 cents at midday, with other contracts slightly lower. Cash trade was stronger last week, as most of the country was $230. A few sales in the north reached $234. Feeder cattle futures are down 40 to 45 cents across most contracts on Monday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.30 to $346.77 on December 11. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction shows 8,500 head for sale, which is above the week prior. Early demand has been reported as moderate to good.

Beef export sales totaled 17,148 MT in the week that ended on 11/20 for 2025, which was a 7-week high for bookings, with another 5,398 MT for 2026. Shipments were the largest since January at 19,789 MT.

CFTC data is catching up on Commitment of Traders report, but still 4 weeks behind with data as of November 18 showing spec cutting 3,934 contracts from their net long to 97,331 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, managed money was net long 17,430 contracts. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $11.93. Choice boxes were up $1.20 to $358.64, while Select was $2.49 higher at $346.71. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 589,000 head for the last week through Saturday. That was 4,000 head below last week and 15,032 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $230.125, up $0.325,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $229.925, up $0.375,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $229.325, down $0.075,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $338.675, down $0.425

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $333.675, down $0.400

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $332.775, down $0.450


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 230.025s +0.625 +0.27%
Live Cattle
LEG26 230.550s +1.000 +0.44%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 230.825s +1.025 +0.45%
Live Cattle
GFH26 334.850s +0.775 +0.23%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 339.925s +0.825 +0.24%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 333.775s +0.550 +0.17%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 1
Forget Palantir, This ‘Strong Buy’ AI Stock Beats PLTR on Value
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Here’s How to Properly Trade the Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Discount
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
As Tesla Gets Ready to Remove Its Robotaxi Safety Drivers and Launch New FSD Model, Should You Buy TSLA Stock Here?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Inflation Data, AI Earnings and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Blurred food and drink isles by themorningglory via iStock 5
JPMorgan Says This 1 Chip Stock Is a Strong Buy Now... And It’s Not What You Think It Is
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot