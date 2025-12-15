Is DaVita Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $8.6 billion , DaVita Inc. ( DVA ) is a leading provider of kidney dialysis services for patients with chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network of outpatient dialysis centers, offering outpatient, inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services along with related laboratory testing for ESRD patients.

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered "mid-cap" stocks, and DaVita fits this criterion perfectly. In addition to dialysis care, DaVita provides integrated care and disease management programs, physician services, clinical research, and comprehensive kidney care solutions.

Shares of the dialysis services company have decreased 32.4%from its 52-week high of $179.60 . DVA stock have dropped 8.9% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 5.7% rise over the same time frame.

Longer term, DVA stock has dipped 18.9% on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI's 13.9% gain. Moreover, shares of the Denver, Colorado-based company have declined 21.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 10.4% return over the same time frame.

DVA stock has shown a bearish trend, consistently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-February.

Shares of DaVita tumbled 6.2% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 29. The company reported Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.51, well below the analyst estimate. The decline was driven by higher patient care costs, which rose nearly 6% year-over-year to $271.23 per treatment, increased general and administrative expenses of $322 million, and lower dialysis volumes.

Investor sentiment was further pressured by the ongoing impact of an April ransomware attack, which cost the company $11.7 million during the quarter and disrupted operations.

In comparison, DVA stock has lagged behind its rival HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA). HCA stock has climbed 60.4% on a YTD basis and 53.4% over the past year.