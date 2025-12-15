Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Incyte Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Incyte Corp_ office sign-by Bo Shen via iStock
Incyte Corp_ office sign-by Bo Shen via iStock

With a market cap of $18.7 billion, Wilmington, Delaware-based Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan. Its marketed portfolio includes treatments for oncology, hematology, and immune-related diseases. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Incyte fits this criterion perfectly. The company also advances a robust clinical-stage pipeline through internal research and strategic collaborations.

Shares of the specialty drugmaker are down 12.7% from its 52-week high of $109.28INCY stock has risen 14.8% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite's ($NASX) 4.8% gain over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, INCY stock is up 38.1% on a YTD basis, surpassing NASX's 20.1% increase. Moreover, shares of Incyte have soared 34.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 16.5% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since June. 

www.barchart.com

Incyte reported strong Q3 2025 results on Oct. 28 that beat expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.26 and total revenue of $1.37 billion, up 20% year-over-year. Investor sentiment was further boosted by robust product performance, including Jakafi revenue of $791 million, Opzelura revenue of $188 million, and strong early uptake of Niktimvo with $46 million in sales. Additionally, Incyte raised its full-year 2025 net product revenue guidance to $4.23 billion - $4.32 billion. Nevertheless, the stock fell 1.5% on that day.

In comparison, rival Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) has lagged behind INCY stock. Shares of Exelixis have gained 22.8% on a YTD basis and 16.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite INCY’s strong performance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $101 is a premium of 5.9% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 23,068.65 -126.52 -0.55%
Nasdaq Composite
INCY 97.03 +1.62 +1.70%
Incyte Corp
EXEL 41.50 +0.62 +1.52%
Exelixis Inc

Most Popular News

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 1
Forget Palantir, This ‘Strong Buy’ AI Stock Beats PLTR on Value
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Here’s How to Properly Trade the Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Discount
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
As Tesla Gets Ready to Remove Its Robotaxi Safety Drivers and Launch New FSD Model, Should You Buy TSLA Stock Here?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Inflation Data, AI Earnings and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Blurred food and drink isles by themorningglory via iStock 5
JPMorgan Says This 1 Chip Stock Is a Strong Buy Now... And It’s Not What You Think It Is
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot