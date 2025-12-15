Is Incyte Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $18.7 billion, Wilmington, Delaware-based Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan. Its marketed portfolio includes treatments for oncology, hematology, and immune-related diseases.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Incyte fits this criterion perfectly. The company also advances a robust clinical-stage pipeline through internal research and strategic collaborations.
Shares of the specialty drugmaker are down 12.7% from its 52-week high of $109.28. INCY stock has risen 14.8% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite's ($NASX) 4.8% gain over the same time frame.
Longer term, INCY stock is up 38.1% on a YTD basis, surpassing NASX's 20.1% increase. Moreover, shares of Incyte have soared 34.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 16.5% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since June.
Incyte reported strong Q3 2025 results on Oct. 28 that beat expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.26 and total revenue of $1.37 billion, up 20% year-over-year. Investor sentiment was further boosted by robust product performance, including Jakafi revenue of $791 million, Opzelura revenue of $188 million, and strong early uptake of Niktimvo with $46 million in sales. Additionally, Incyte raised its full-year 2025 net product revenue guidance to $4.23 billion - $4.32 billion. Nevertheless, the stock fell 1.5% on that day.
In comparison, rival Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) has lagged behind INCY stock. Shares of Exelixis have gained 22.8% on a YTD basis and 16.2% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite INCY’s strong performance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $101 is a premium of 5.9% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.