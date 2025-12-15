Is Incyte Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $18.7 billion , Wilmington, Delaware-based Incyte Corporation ( INCY ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan. Its marketed portfolio includes treatments for oncology, hematology, and immune-related diseases.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Incyte fits this criterion perfectly. The company also advances a robust clinical-stage pipeline through internal research and strategic collaborations.

Shares of the specialty drugmaker are down 12.7% from its 52-week high of $109.28 . INCY stock has risen 14.8% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite's ( $NASX ) 4.8% gain over the same time frame.

Longer term, INCY stock is up 38.1% on a YTD basis, surpassing NASX's 20.1% increase. Moreover, shares of Incyte have soared 34.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 16.5% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since June.

Incyte reported strong Q3 2025 results on Oct. 28 that beat expectations , with adjusted EPS of $2.26 and total revenue of $1.37 billion, up 20% year-over-year. Investor sentiment was further boosted by robust product performance, including Jakafi revenue of $791 million, Opzelura revenue of $188 million, and strong early uptake of Niktimvo with $46 million in sales. Additionally, Incyte raised its full-year 2025 net product revenue guidance to $4.23 billion - $4.32 billion. Nevertheless, the stock fell 1.5% on that day.

In comparison, rival Exelixis, Inc. ( EXEL ) has lagged behind INCY stock. Shares of Exelixis have gained 22.8% on a YTD basis and 16.2% over the past 52 weeks.