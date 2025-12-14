Is KeyCorp Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Cleveland, Ohio-based KeyCorp ( KEY ) operates as the holding company for KeyBank, which provides various retail and commercial banking products and services. With a market cap of $22.6 billion , KeyCorp operates as one of the largest regional banking companies in the U.S.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." KeyCorp fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regional banking industry. It provides investment management, banking, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individuals as well as corporations.

KeyCorp touched its three-year high of $20.84 in yesterday’s trading session before slightly pulling back. Meanwhile, KEY stock has gained 8.4% over the past three months, notably outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 5.7% uptick during the same time frame.

KeyCorp’s performance has remained impressive over the longer term as well. KEY stock prices have surged 20.5% on a YTD basis and 14.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the Dow’s 13.9% gains in 2025 and 10.4% returns over the past year.

KeyCorp’s stock has traded mostly above its 50-day moving average since early May, with some fluctuations, and consistently above its 200-day moving average since late June, underscoring its bullish trend.

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, KeyCorp’s stock prices dropped 5.4% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 16. Driven by tailwinds experienced in net interest income and 8% growth in adjusted non-interest income, the company’s adjusted topline for the quarter jumped 17% year-over-year to $1.9 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 28 bps. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS grew 17.1% year-over-year to $0.41, exceeding the consensus estimates by 7.9%. Following the initial dip, KEY stock maintained a positive momentum for three subsequent trading sessions.

Further, KeyCorp has notably outperformed compared to its peers, Truist Financial Corporation’s ( TFC ) 15% surge on a YTD basis and 9.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.