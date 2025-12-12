Barchart.com
Cotton Slipping at Friday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash
Cotton futures are back to slightly weaker trade on Friday, with contracts down 2 to 5 points in the nearbys. Crude oil futures are up 5 cents per barrel at $57.64, with the US dollar index $0.21 lower to $98.365. 

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 13,615 bales at an average price of 60.93 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 12/11 at 74.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on December 11 with the certified stocks level at 13,971 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb on Thursday, down 89 points from the previous week.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.92, down 5 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.03, down 2 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 66.04, down 3 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.91 -0.14 -0.22%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.82 -0.15 -0.23%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

