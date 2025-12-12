Barchart.com
Cattle Pulling Back on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_
Live cattle futures are down 47 cent to $1.15 at midday. Cash trade picked up on Thursday with $230 trade across the country reported. Feeder cattle futures are down $1.80 to $2.55 so far at midday, in give back mode ahead of the weekend. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.44 to $345.47 on December 10. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $12.48. Choice boxes were down 85 cents to $357.26, while Select was $1.32 higher at $344.78. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 123,000 head for Thursday, with the weekly total at 484,000. That was 9,000 head above last week but 4,644 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $229.900, down $0.475,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $229.800, down $1.150,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $229.775, down $0.900,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $340.850, down $2.550

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $335.750, down $1.925

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $334.775, down $1.800


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 229.825 -0.850 -0.37%
Live Cattle
LEG26 229.800 -1.150 -0.50%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 230.000 -0.375 -0.16%
Live Cattle
GFH26 335.525 -2.150 -0.64%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 340.450 -2.950 -0.86%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 334.675 -1.900 -0.56%
Feeder Cattle

Reserve Your Spot