Here Are the Levels to Watch as Cattle Prices Keep Moving Higher

February live cattle (LEG26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for February live cattle futures that prices are trending higher and have just hit a six-week high. A bullish V-Bottom reversal pattern has also formed on the daily chart. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, the consumer demand for beef remains robust despite record-high beef prices at the meat counter. Cash cattle trading this week is fetching solidly higher price levels than last week, to underscore the strong demand for supplies from packers.

A move in February live cattle futures above chart resistance at $232.00 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $250.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $224.00.

