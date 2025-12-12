How Is Essex Property Trust's Stock Performance Compared to Other Residential REIT Stocks?

San Mateo, California-based Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. With a market cap of $16.6 billion, the company has ownership interests in 256 apartment communities comprising over 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ESS perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - residential industry. ESS excels in high-demand West Coast rental markets, with premium properties commanding top rents. Its strong operational efficiency, experienced management, and high occupancy rates drive long-term growth.

Despite its notable strength, ESS slipped 18.4% from its 52-week high of $316.29, achieved on Mar. 4. Over the past three months, ESS stock declined 4%, underperforming the Residential REIT ETF’s (HAUS) 3.7% losses during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of ESS fell 9.8% on a six-month basis and dipped 13.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming HAUS’ six-month losses of 5% and 9.8% drop over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, ESS has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early April, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since late July, with slight fluctuations.

On Oct. 29, ESS shares closed down by 3.5% after reporting its Q3 results. Its FFO of $3.97 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $3.96 per share. The company’s revenue was $473.3 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $475.5 million. The company expects full-year FFO in the range of $15.89 to $15.99 per share.

ESS’ rival, Equity Residential (EQR), has lagged behind the stock, with 12.5% losses on a six-month basis and a 16.7% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on ESS’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $284.65 suggests a potential upside of 10.3% from current price levels.