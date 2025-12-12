How Is Labcorp Holdings' Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $21.9 billion , Labcorp Holdings Inc. ( LH ) is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory services. The company operates through its Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services segments, offering a wide range of clinical tests, specialty diagnostics, and drug development solutions.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Labcorp Holdings fits this criterion perfectly. It serves a broad customer base, including healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government organizations, employers, and consumers.

Shares of the Burlington, North Carolina-based company have decreased 9.9% from its 52-week high of $293.72 . Shares of Labcorp Holdings have fallen 5.4% over the past three months, lagging behind the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLV ) 11.7% gain over the same time frame.

Longer term, LH stock is up 15.4% on a YTD basis, exceeding XLV’s 12.2% rise. Moreover, shares of the medical laboratory operator have soared 15.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLV’s 9.4% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading mostly above its 200-day moving average since last year.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.18, shares of LH tumbled 5.8% on Oct. 28. The company cut its contract research unit’s annual revenue growth forecast to 5.7% - 7.1%, citing a prolonged funding crunch and delays in early-stage study starts. Labcorp also trimmed its full-year revenue growth outlook to 7.4% - 8%. Additionally, management warned that 2025 early-stage revenue would grow only low-single digits, compared with prior mid-single-digit expectations.

In contrast, rival Quest Diagnostics Incorporated ( DGX ) has outpaced LH stock. DGX stock has returned 20.4% on a YTD basis and 16.6% over the past 52 weeks.