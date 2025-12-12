Is Expeditors International Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Seattle, Washington-based Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) is a leading third-party logistics provider. With a market cap of $20.3 billion, Expeditors offers global logistics management, including international freight forwarding and consolidation, for both air and ocean freight.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Expeditors fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the logistics industry.
EXPD stock touched its all-time high of $153.84 in yesterday’s trading session before slightly pulling back. Meanwhile, its stock prices have soared 24.1% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 5.6% uptick during the same time frame.
Expeditors’ performance has been impressive over the longer term as well. EXPD stock prices have soared 38.1% on a YTD basis and 27.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the Dow’s 14.5% gains in 2025 and 10.3% returns over the past year.
EXPD stock has traded mostly above its 200-day moving average since early August and its 50-day moving average since mid-May, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.
Expeditors International’s stock prices soared 10.8% in a single trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Nov. 4. Due to the ongoing macro challenges and shift in demand and supply patterns, the company’s revenues for the quarter declined 3.5% year-over-year to $2.9 billion, but surpassed the Street’s expectations by a significant 7.8%. Meanwhile, its EPS inched up 61 bps year-over-year to $1.64, beating the consensus estimates by a staggering 17.1%.
Further, Expeditors has notably outperformed its peer J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s (JBHT) 16.9% gains in 2025 and 9.6% returns over the past year.
Among the 15 analysts covering the EXPD stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” As of writing, the stock is trading notably above its mean price target of $128.77.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.