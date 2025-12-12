Is Regions Financial Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Regions Financial Corporation ( RF ) commands approximately $160 billion in assets and stands among the nation’s largest full-service banking providers.

The scale reinforces the company's ability to meet diverse consumer and commercial needs, strengthening its competitive positioning across banking, wealth management, and mortgage services.

With an approximately $24 billion market cap, RF stock firmly occupies the “large-cap” category reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. Through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, the company operates roughly 1,250 branches and more than 1,850 ATMs.

RF shares trade marginally below the December high of $27.95 , having gained almost 3% in the past three months. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ( $DOWI ) advanced 5.6% over the same period.

Over the past 52 weeks, RF stock has risen 9.6%, slightly below the Dow’s 10.3% gain. Year-to-date (YTD), RF shares climbed 18.4%, outperforming the Dow’s 14.5%, indicating stronger recent momentum for the stock compared with the broader index.

Current technical performance also remains firm as RF stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average of $83.14 and 200-day moving average of $81.46 since early Dec.

The stock witnessed another 1% gain on Oct. 17 and 2% the following day after Regions Financial reported Q3 fiscal 2025 results that met Street’s expectations. Revenue grew 7% year over year to $1.92 billion, matching analyst estimates , while adjusted EPS increased 10.5% to $0.63, topping Street’s forecasts of $0.60.

The company’s third-quarter performance showcased steady deposit growth and durable core banking activity, prompting a positive market response. Management credited broad-based deposit acquisition and retention in consumer and commercial segments, implying strengthened liquidity and improved lending capacity ahead.

For the coming quarters, too, management expects stable loan growth as portfolio repositioning winds down and commercial pipelines firm up.

RF’s performance looks even stronger when compared with its rival, Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB ), which gained 5.6% over the past 52 weeks and 14.5% YTD, making RF’s stronger returns stand out even more sharply.