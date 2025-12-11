Barchart.com
The Dollar Is Sinking After the Fed Cut Rates, So Buy the British Pound Instead

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Up close shot of British bank notes_ Image by hemro via Shutterstock_
Up close shot of British bank notes_ Image by hemro via Shutterstock_

March British pound (B6H26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the March British pound futures that prices are trending higher and have just hit a six-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, the U.S. dollar index ($DXY) is trending down and has hit a six-week low after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut U.S. interest rates and leaned surprisingly easier on U.S. monetary policy. The Fed’s moves were greenback-bearish and pound bullish. 

A move in the March British pound above chart resistance at 1.3400 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.3850, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.3200.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 98.23 -0.56 -0.57%
U.S. Dollar Index
B6H26 1.3424 +0.0061 +0.46%
British Pound

