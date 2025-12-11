Is Waters Corporation Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Milford, Massachusetts-based Waters Corporation (WAT) is a leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and scientific software. Valued at a market cap of $23.6 billion, the company’s products and solutions support research, quality testing, and regulatory compliance across pharmaceutical, life sciences, materials, food safety, environmental, and industrial laboratories.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and WAT fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. The company is renowned for its deep scientific expertise and long-standing leadership in liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry, technologies that are essential for highly precise chemical analysis.
This healthcare company is currently trading 6.5% below its 52-week high of $423.56, reached on Jan. 30. Shares of WAT have rallied 35.1% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 8.1% rise during the same time frame.
However, in the longer term, WAT has gained 1.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 20.2% uptick over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of WAT are up 6.7%, compared to NASX’s 22.5% return.
To confirm its recent bullish trend, WAT has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-October, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late September.
On Nov. 4, shares of WAT surged 6.3% after the company delivered strong Q3 results, which handily exceeded analyst estimates. Primarily due to solid growth in its pharmaceutical segment, the company’s net sales improved 8% year-over-year to $800 million, surpassing consensus estimates by 2.6%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS climbed 16% from the same period last year to $3.40, topping analyst expectations of $3.21. Additionally, WAT raised its fiscal 2025 sales and adjusted EPS guidance, further bolstering investor confidence.
WAT has slightly outpaced its rival, Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s (A) 1.1% rise over the past 52 weeks. However, it has marginally lagged behind A’s 6.8% return on a YTD basis.
Given WAT’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 15 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $404.73 suggests a 2.3% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.