Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Tyler Technologies’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Software Stocks?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tyler Technologies, Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Tyler Technologies, Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) develops integrated software and technology solutions for the public sector. Its platforms enable local, state, and federal governments to operate efficiently and transparently, improving citizen engagement while optimizing internal processes.

The company commands a market capitalization of nearly $19.6 billion, comfortably above the $10 billion “large-cap” threshold. This scale enhances TYL’s ability to provide end-to-end solutions that modernize government operations and drive efficiency across public sector functions.

TYL stock currently trades roughly 31.1% below its February high of $661.31, reflecting market caution. The stock has fallen 16.5% over the past three months, while the State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSWgained 1.7%, underscoring relative underperformance.

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, TYL stock has plunged 26.2%, with year-to-date (YTD) losses of 21%, contrasting sharply with XSW’s modest 1.3% decline over a year and 3.4% YTD gain. These trends imply heightened volatility and market skepticism.

Technical indicators also show limited strength, as TYL stock is trading below its 50-day moving average of $481.93 and 200-day moving average of $545.82 since mid-August, signaling persistent downward momentum.

www.barchart.com

However, TYL stock jumped 3.9% on Nov. 25 after the City of Homestead, Florida, successfully launched Tyler’s AWS-powered Enterprise Permitting & Licensing cloud platform, completing the seven-month rollout on time and within budget. 

The platform replaces legacy systems, streamlines permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and payments citywide, demonstrating Tyler’s SaaS reliability. The successful deployment is also expected to accelerate recurring revenue growth and expand TYL’s market share in public sector digitization. 

For context, TYL’s rival Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) has gained 17.1% over the past 52 weeks and 19% YTD, highlighting TYL’s potential to catch up with top-performing peers.

Analysts remain optimistic despite recent stock softness. TYL holds a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from 18 analysts, with a mean price target of $646.38, signaling a premium of 41.8% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GWRE 200.61 +3.36 +1.70%
Guidewire Software Inc
TYL 455.78 +2.42 +0.53%
Tyler Technologies
XSW 195.34 +0.53 +0.27%
S&P Software & Services ETF SPDR

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Can Amazon Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 2
Forget The Fed and Buy This Dividend Stock for 2026
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 3
Evercore Analysts Are Pounding the Table on Apple Stock Ahead of a ‘Sizable Catalyst’ Coming in 2026
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image by bit mechanic via Shutterstock 5
Morgan Stanley Is Sweetening on MP Materials Stock Following ‘Historic Deal.’ Should You Buy MP Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot