Is Ameren Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Ameren Corp_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Ameren Corp_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Ameren Corporation (AEE) generates and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale end markets in Missouri and Illinois. With a market cap of $26.6 billion, Ameren operates through Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are categorized as "large-cap stocks." Ameren fits this description perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the utility sector.

Ameren touched its all-time high of $106.73 on Oct. 20 and is currently trading 8.4% below that peak. Meanwhile, the stock has declined 1.5% over the past three months, notably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.6% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Ameren has slightly lagged behind the Dow over the longer term as well. AEE stock prices have gained 9.7% on a YTD basis and 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 13% surge in 2025 and 8.6% returns over the past year.

AEE stock traded consistently above the 200-day moving average over the past year until the last week and dropped below its 50-day moving average in early December, underscoring its overall bullish trend and recent downturn.

www.barchart.com

Ameren’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Nov. 5. Driven by a solid surge in electric revenues, the company’s overall topline for the quarter soared 24.2% year-over-year to $2.7 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by a significant margin. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS also increased by a notable 16% year-over-year to $2.17, surpassing the consensus estimates by 3.3%.

Meanwhile, Ameren has notably outpaced its peer, Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s (ED6.9% gains on a YTD basis and a marginal 76 bps uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 14 analysts covering the AEE stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $113.69 suggests a 16.3% upside potential from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AEE 97.77 -0.57 -0.58%
Ameren Corp
$DOWI 48,057.75 +497.46 +1.05%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
ED 95.41 -0.41 -0.43%
Consolidated Edison Company

