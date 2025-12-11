CenterPoint Energy Stock: Is CNP Outperforming the Utilities Sector?

Valued at $24.8 billion by market cap, Houston, Texas-based CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) operates as a public utility company. It operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments, serving nearly 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are categorized as "large-cap stocks." CenterPoint fits this description perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the utility sector.

CenterPoint stock currently trades 7.5% below its all-time high of $40.50 touched on Sept. 29. Meanwhile, CNP stock prices have dipped 82 bps over the past three months, lagging behind the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLU ) 99 bps uptick during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, CNP stock has notably outperformed the utilities sector. CNP stock prices have soared 18.1% on a YTD basis and 19.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLU’s 12.9% gains in 2025 and 9.4% returns over the past 52 weeks.

CNP stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average over the past year, but dropped below its 50-day moving average in early December, underscoring its previous bullish trend and recent downturn.

Despite reporting better-than-expected financials, CenterPoint Energy’s stock prices declined 1.1% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 23. Driven by solid growth in its utility revenues, the company’s overall topline for the quarter surged 7.1% year-over-year to approximately $2 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 1.9%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS soared by an even more impressive 61.3% year-over-year to $0.50, exceeding the consensus estimates by 8.7%. However, the company's 2026 guidance likely missed investors' expectations, leading to a dip in stock prices.

Meanwhile, CenterPoint has notably outperformed its peer Dominion Energy, Inc.’s ( D ) 7.8% gains on a YTD basis and 5.5% returns over the past 52 weeks.