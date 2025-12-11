Is W. R. Berkley Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, W. R. Berkley Corporation ( WRB ) operates as a global insurance holding company that provides property and casualty coverage through its Insurance, Reinsurance, and Monoline Excess segments. With a nearly $25.4 billion market cap placing it firmly in “large-cap” territory, the company underwrites commercial, specialty, and personal lines worldwide.

W. R. Berkley expands this footprint through units such as Acadia, Admiral, Berkley Agribusiness, and Berkley Edge, offering professional liability, casualty, and reinsurance solutions.

Despite this breadth, WRB shares currently trade 14.4% below their November high of $78.96 after slipping 6.3% over the past three months, while the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) gained 8.1%.

Even so, WRB’s longer-term trend remains constructive. The stock has climbed 10.3% over the past 52 weeks and gained 15.5% year-to-date (YTD), though both trail Nasdaq’s 20.2% and 22.5% advances, respectively.

WRB stock has remained above its 200-day moving average of $71.35 since the start of the year, but it slipped earlier this month. The 50-day moving average, which has been trending lower since Dec. and now sits at $74.77, reflects mounting short-term pressure despite an otherwise steady long-term uptrend.

On Oct. 20, WRB shares closed slightly lower despite the company beating Wall Street’s revenue expectations. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $3.77 billion, topping estimates of $3.71 billion , while adjusted EPS landed at $1.10, in line with the Street’s forecast. The muted reaction reflected investor caution toward shifting insurance-sector dynamics.

To add context, American Financial Group, Inc. ( AFG ) has fallen 4.4% over the past 52 weeks and about 2.8% YTD, making WRB’s steadier performance look comparatively resilient.