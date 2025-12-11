Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is W. R. Berkley Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
W_R_ Berkley Corp_ phone and site-by T_Schnedier via Shutterstock
W_R_ Berkley Corp_ phone and site-by T_Schnedier via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) operates as a global insurance holding company that provides property and casualty coverage through its Insurance, Reinsurance, and Monoline Excess segments. With a nearly $25.4 billion market cap placing it firmly in “large-cap” territory, the company underwrites commercial, specialty, and personal lines worldwide.

W. R. Berkley expands this footprint through units such as Acadia, Admiral, Berkley Agribusiness, and Berkley Edge, offering professional liability, casualty, and reinsurance solutions. 

Despite this breadth, WRB shares currently trade 14.4% below their November high of $78.96 after slipping 6.3% over the past three months, while the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) gained 8.1%.

www.barchart.com

Even so, WRB’s longer-term trend remains constructive. The stock has climbed 10.3% over the past 52 weeks and gained 15.5% year-to-date (YTD), though both trail Nasdaq’s 20.2% and 22.5% advances, respectively. 

WRB stock has remained above its 200-day moving average of $71.35 since the start of the year, but it slipped earlier this month. The 50-day moving average, which has been trending lower since Dec. and now sits at $74.77, reflects mounting short-term pressure despite an otherwise steady long-term uptrend.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 20, WRB shares closed slightly lower despite the company beating Wall Street’s revenue expectations. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $3.77 billion, topping estimates of $3.71 billion, while adjusted EPS landed at $1.10, in line with the Street’s forecast. The muted reaction reflected investor caution toward shifting insurance-sector dynamics.

To add context, American Financial Group, Inc. (AFGhas fallen 4.4% over the past 52 weeks and about 2.8% YTD, making WRB’s steadier performance look comparatively resilient.

Still, analysts remain measured. Among 19 analysts, the consensus rating stands at “Hold”, and the average price target of $75.88 indicates potential upside of 12.3% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AFG 133.06 +0.25 +0.19%
American Financial Group
$NASX 23,654.16 +77.67 +0.33%
Nasdaq Composite
WRB 67.59 +0.65 +0.97%
W.R. Berkley Corp

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Can Amazon Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 2
Forget The Fed and Buy This Dividend Stock for 2026
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 3
Evercore Analysts Are Pounding the Table on Apple Stock Ahead of a ‘Sizable Catalyst’ Coming in 2026
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image by bit mechanic via Shutterstock 5
Morgan Stanley Is Sweetening on MP Materials Stock Following ‘Historic Deal.’ Should You Buy MP Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot