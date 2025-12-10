Cotton Gains Holding at Midday

Cotton futures are up 15 to 20 points at midday. Crude oil futures are down 17 cents per barrel at $58.08 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.278 lower to $98.920.

Commitment of Traders data for the week ending on November 4 showed specs trimming 10,311 contracts from their net short position in that week to 63,782 contracts.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 6,299 bales at an average price of 59.38 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on 12/9 at 73.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on December 9 with the certified stocks level at 13,971 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated last week to 51.28 cents/lb last week, up 51 points from the previous week.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.03, up 17 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.06, up 14 points,