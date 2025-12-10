Is PTC Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Boston, Massachusetts-based PTC Inc. ( PTC ) is a software company that provides advanced digital solutions. Valued at a market cap of $20.8 billion , the company’s portfolio includes Creo for 3D CAD design, Windchill for product lifecycle management, and a suite of Industrial IoT and service-management tools that help companies design, build, operate, and service products more efficiently.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PTC fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - application industry. The company supports digital transformation for industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and industrial equipment, and is recognized as a key innovator in modern engineering and smart manufacturing technologies.

This software company has dipped 21.2% below its 52-week high of $219.69 , reached on Jul. 31. Shares of PTC have declined 15.1% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 7.8% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of PTC are down 5.8%, compared to NASX’s 22.1% return. In the longer term, PTC has fallen 13.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind NASX’s 19.5% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, PTC has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early November and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-September.

On Nov. 5, PTC delivered upbeat Q4 earnings results. Due to strong growth in recurring revenue , the company’s total revenue increased 42.7% year-over-year to $893.8 million, surpassing consensus estimates by a notable margin of 20.2%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $3.47 advanced by a sharp 125.3% from the year-ago quarter and came in 53.5% ahead of analyst expectations. Despite these positives, its shares tumbled 8.4% in the following trading session as PTC issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the upcoming quarter . It expects Q1 2026 revenue to be between $600 and $660, significantly lower than its Q4 figure.

PTC has also underperformed its rival, Autodesk, Inc.’s ( ADSK ) 2.5% drop over the past 52 weeks and 1.8% rise on a YTD basis.