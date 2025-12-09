Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Michael Burry Is Driving Freddie Mac Stock Higher on Tuesday. Should You Buy Shares Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Home for sale single family suburbs by Osarieme Eweka via iStock
Home for sale single family suburbs by Osarieme Eweka via iStock

Freddie Mac (FMCC) shares rallied as much as 10% this morning after Big Short investor Michael Burry said he’s bullish on the government-sponsored mortgage giant. 

The hedge fund manager confirmed he has a “personal” stake in the housing finance enterprise, which was established in 1970 to expand the secondary market for U.S. mortgages. 

Note that Freddie Mac stock is currently traded over the counter. At the time of writing, it’s down about 20% versus its year-to-date high in September. 

A graph of stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Burry’s View on Freddie Mac Stock

In his newsletter, Michael Burry said FMCC is on the cusp of a difficult but transformative journey.

He dubbed the company’s path to an initial public offering (IPO) a “steep, windy, and rocky climb,” underscoring the challenges that remain for the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. 

Still, Burry argued that investors who approach the stock with a deep understanding of its history will be better positioned to benefit.  

He even suggested that legendary investor Warren Buffett’s conglomerate holding firm, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), could acquire a large portion of the offering, signaling confidence that Freddie Mac’s relaunch could attract heavyweight institutional support. 

Why Burry’s Call Is Bullish for FMCC Shares

Burry’s constructive view is largely positive for Freddie Mac stock as it brings credibility, visibility and investor confidence to a company that has long struggled under government conservatorship.

Having accurately predicted the housing market crash in 2008, his view carries significant weight with both retail and institutional investors.

Burry’s willingness to take a personal stake signals conviction that FMCC stock has a favorable risk-reward profile. 

This may encourage more investors to consider Freddie Mac as a viable long-term play despite its current volatility and OTC trading status. 

From a technical perspective, FMCC is currently trading decisively above its key moving averages (50-day, 100-day, 200-day) – indicating it’s currently in a long-term bullish trend. 

What’ the Consensus Rating on Freddie Mac?

Wall Street analysts also forecast further upside in Freddie Mac shares for 2026. 

While the consensus rating on FMCC shares currently sits at “Hold” only, the mean target of about $12.67 indicates potential upside of well over 10% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BRK.A 736,300.00 -8,820.00 -1.18%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl A
FMCC 11.3300 +0.5800 +5.40%
Freddie Mac
BRK.B 491.43 -5.80 -1.17%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Can Google Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
2 Reasons to Hit Pause on Netflix Stock Now
Yen chart by Ca-Ssis via iStock 3
Is a Global Margin Call Coming? How a Bank of Japan Rate Hike Could Trigger the Next Market Shock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Are Betting on Broadcom Stock for 2026. Should You Load Up on Shares Now?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Is a Short Squeeze Brewing in iRobot Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot