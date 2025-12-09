Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Trading with Mixed Tuesday Action

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cows eating hay in a farm cowshed by Matthias Bockel via Pixabay
Cows eating hay in a farm cowshed by Matthias Bockel via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Live cattle futures are down 20 cents to 50 cents higher across the front months on Tuesday.  There were 15 deliveries tendered on First Notice Day on Monday, with the oldest long dated September 27. Cash trade has been quiet thus far this week. Last week was $220-225 in the north, with southern action at $225-226.50.

Feeder cattle futures are mixed, with nearby contracts steady to 30 cents lower and other contracts higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 67 cents to $343.06 on December 5. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction saw 7,419 head sold. Sales were noted $6-10 higher on cattle over 800 lbs, with lighter calves under 800 lbs up $15-30

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $13.05. Choice boxes were up $2.07 cents to $362.97, while Select was $1.32 higher at $349.92. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115,000 head for Monday. That was even with last week and 3,776 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $227.125, down $0.200,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.125, up $0.450,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.175, up $0.475,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $335.350, down $0.300

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $330.400, down $0.025

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $330.100, up $0.375


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 226.775 +0.075 +0.03%
Live Cattle
LEG26 226.875 +0.200 +0.09%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 226.925 -0.400 -0.18%
Live Cattle
GFH26 330.050 -0.375 -0.11%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 335.300 -0.350 -0.10%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 329.550 -0.175 -0.05%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Can Google Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
2 Reasons to Hit Pause on Netflix Stock Now
Yen chart by Ca-Ssis via iStock 3
Is a Global Margin Call Coming? How a Bank of Japan Rate Hike Could Trigger the Next Market Shock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Are Betting on Broadcom Stock for 2026. Should You Load Up on Shares Now?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Is a Short Squeeze Brewing in iRobot Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot