Cotton Fades Early Gains for Monday Losses at the Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton prices are up 15 to 20 points so far on Tuesday morning. Futures failed to hold the overnight gains, with contracts closing 20 to 25 points in the red. December expired on Monday. Crude oil futures were down $1.23 per barrel at $58.85 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.107 higher to $99.075.

Dated Export Sales data showed 292,146 RB of cotton sold in the week of 11/6, a MY high. That was well above the week prior and 27.55% larger than the same week last year. Shipments were 135,898 RB, down from the week prior.

The 12/5 online auction from The Seam showed 3,670 bales sold at an average price of 62.51 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on Thursday at 74.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,614 bales on December 5 with the certified stocks level at 13,971 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated last week to 51.28 cents/lb last week, up 51 points from the previous week.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.68, down 25 points, currently up 18 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 64.76, down 24 points, currently up 19 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.8, down 23 points, currently up 16 points


