How Is Church & Dwight's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Staples Stocks?

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( CHD ) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at $20.3 billion by market cap, Church & Dwight operates through Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Church & Dwight fits this bill perfectly, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the household & personal products industry.

CHD stock touched its all-time high of $116.46 on Mar. 10 and is currently trading 29.9% below that peak. Meanwhile, CHD stock has declined 13.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 3.4% dip during the same time frame.

Church & Dwight’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. CHD stock prices have plunged 22.1% on a YTD basis and 23.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 1% dip in 2025 and 5.6% drop over the past year.

CHD stock has traded consistently below its 200-day moving average and mostly below its 50-day moving average since early April, underscoring its bearish trend.

Church & Dwight’s stock prices soared 7.2% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 31. The company observed solid growth across its domestic, international, and specialty products segments. Overall, the company’s net sales grew 5% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 3.3%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS observed a 2.5% uptick compared to the year-ago quarter to $0.81, surpassing the consensus estimates by 11%.

Meanwhile, CHD stock has outperformed its peer, The Clorox Company’s ( CLX ) 37.9% plunge in 2025 and 39.6% decline over the past 52 weeks.