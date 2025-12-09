Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Church & Dwight's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Staples Stocks?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Church & Dwight Co_, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Church & Dwight Co_, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at $20.3 billion by market cap, Church & Dwight operates through Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Church & Dwight fits this bill perfectly, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the household & personal products industry.

CHD stock touched its all-time high of $116.46 on Mar. 10 and is currently trading 29.9% below that peak. Meanwhile, CHD stock has declined 13.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP3.4% dip during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Church & Dwight’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. CHD stock prices have plunged 22.1% on a YTD basis and 23.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 1% dip in 2025 and 5.6% drop over the past year.

CHD stock has traded consistently below its 200-day moving average and mostly below its 50-day moving average since early April, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

Church & Dwight’s stock prices soared 7.2% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 31. The company observed solid growth across its domestic, international, and specialty products segments. Overall, the company’s net sales grew 5% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 3.3%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS observed a 2.5% uptick compared to the year-ago quarter to $0.81, surpassing the consensus estimates by 11%.

Meanwhile, CHD stock has outperformed its peer, The Clorox Company’s (CLX37.9% plunge in 2025 and 39.6% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 21 analysts covering the CHD stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $98.28 suggests a 20.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLP 77.81 -0.65 -0.83%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
CHD 81.60 -2.92 -3.45%
Church & Dwight Company
CLX 100.93 -3.97 -3.78%
Clorox Company

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 4
As Nike Shakes Up Its C-Suite, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NKE Stock?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot