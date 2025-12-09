How Is Church & Dwight's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Staples Stocks?

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at $20.3 billion by market cap, Church & Dwight operates through Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products segments.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Church & Dwight fits this bill perfectly, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the household & personal products industry.
CHD stock touched its all-time high of $116.46 on Mar. 10 and is currently trading 29.9% below that peak. Meanwhile, CHD stock has declined 13.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 3.4% dip during the same time frame.
Church & Dwight’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. CHD stock prices have plunged 22.1% on a YTD basis and 23.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 1% dip in 2025 and 5.6% drop over the past year.
CHD stock has traded consistently below its 200-day moving average and mostly below its 50-day moving average since early April, underscoring its bearish trend.
Church & Dwight’s stock prices soared 7.2% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 31. The company observed solid growth across its domestic, international, and specialty products segments. Overall, the company’s net sales grew 5% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 3.3%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS observed a 2.5% uptick compared to the year-ago quarter to $0.81, surpassing the consensus estimates by 11%.
Meanwhile, CHD stock has outperformed its peer, The Clorox Company’s (CLX) 37.9% plunge in 2025 and 39.6% decline over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 21 analysts covering the CHD stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $98.28 suggests a 20.4% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.